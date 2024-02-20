YOSHIHARU GLOBAL CO.: Yoshiharu Announces the Opening of its 11th Restaurant Location in Laguna Niguel, CA

BUENA PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company"), a California-based restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen, announced the grand opening of its 11th restaurant location in Laguna Niguel, California scheduled for tomorrow, February 21st, 2024.

The Laguna Niguel location will feature a diverse selection of culinary dishes to cater to all palates, including sushi, bento boxes, rice bowls, appetizers and the signature Yoshiharu ramen.

"We are pleased to announce our 11th location in Laguna Niguel, California expanding our presence further in the heavily populated Orange County region," said James Chae, Yoshiharu's President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board. "With the lack of competitors in the area, this strategic location presents a unique opportunity for Yoshiharu to firmly establish a presence as the first authentic Japanese ramen restaurant in the Laguna Niguel area. As we kick off 2024 with strong momentum, we plan to use this opening as a driving force to propel our extensive pipeline of new restaurant locations and continue executing our growth strategy. We invite everyone to join us at the Laguna Niguel location's grand opening tomorrow in our ongoing journey to deliver authentic Japanese ramen to our valued customers."

The new restaurant is located at 32341 Golden Lantern Suite B, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677. It will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pacific Time Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

About Yoshiharu Global Co.

Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was born out of the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of its 2016 debut and has continued to expand its top-notch restaurant service across Southern California, currently owning and operating 11 restaurants.

For more information, please visit www.yoshiharuramen.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding our position to execute on our growth strategy, and our ability to expand our leadership position. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future performance, other statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that we may not be able to successfully implement our growth strategy if we are unable to identify appropriate sites for restaurant locations, expand in existing and new markets, obtain favorable lease terms, attract guests to our restaurants or hire and retain personnel; that our operating results and growth strategies will be closely tied to the success of our future franchise partners and we will have limited control with respect to their operations; the risk that we may face negative publicity or damage to our reputation, which could arise from concerns regarding food safety and foodborne illness or other matters; that minimum wage increases and mandated employee benefits could cause a significant increase in our labor costs; We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Cree and John Yi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

YOSH@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: YOSHIHARU GLOBAL CO.

View the original press release on accesswire.com