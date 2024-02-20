Alat announces four partnerships with leading global companies to rapidly progress technology manufacturing in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alat, an innovative company focused on transforming global industries (electronics and industrials) and creating a world-class manufacturing hub in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today announced four global partnerships with leading technology companies, Softbank Group, Carrier Corporation, Dahua Technology and Tahakom. Alat, a PIF company, will deliver sustainable manufacturing to help these global companies reduce their emissions and move towards carbon zero manufacturing. Alat is quickly delivering its mandate by partnering with the world's leading corporations to innovate and transform industries, with a commitment and focus on using clean energy.

Alat will invest US$100 billion by 2030 to enhance the capabilities of the technological sector, benefiting from the rapid development of this sector in Saudi Arabia. The company will also empower the private sector and enhance the commercial environment through its business systems and partnerships with leading international technology manufacturers.

Amit Midha, Global CEO of Alat, said: "In conjunction with our international and regional partners, the first four of which we proudly announce today, we will redefine sustainable manufacturing. Alat's mandate is focused on harnessing the Kingdom's solar, wind and green hydrogen clean energy. We are passionately using technology to transform businesses, leveraging cutting-edge AI technology and fourth industrial revolution technologies for manufacturing. This is not only using clean energy, but applying sustainability measures to all our operations, buildings, logistics and supply chain, with sustainability at the core of everything we do."

Accelerating Alat's plans and ambitions, the company is today announcing four global partnerships:

Softbank Group: In conjunction with the Softbank Group, one of the world's largest technology investment groups, Alat and Softbank will establish a next generation industrial automation business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that will manufacture groundbreaking industrial robots. The partners will invest up to US$150 million to establish a fully automated manufacturing and engineering hub that will serve local and global demand. The plan is for this manufacturing plant to be opened by December 2024. Carrier Corporation: A global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, will in collaboration with Alat develop a cutting-edge manufacturing and R&D facility in the Kingdom aimed at decarbonizing emissions in buildings, and dramatically increasing their energy efficiency. The partnership will deliver advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions which includes high-tech products like Variable Refrigerant Flow, chillers, and Air Handling Units (AHUs). The agreement includes development of a cutting-edge manufacturing and R&D center expected to create more than 5,000 local jobs. Dahua Technology Ltd: A professional manufacturer in the security and safety field will start manufacturing technology products in the region, through a new joint venture to produce and market solutions for safety and surveillance use that are applicable in Intelligent Cities, as well as Intelligent Buildings and Enterprise Applications. Alat and Dahua Technology will invest US$200M to establish a secure and compliant global business for vision-centric products, called Alat AIVisio Technology Co. Ltd., and a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia. Both companies will cooperate and support with technology enablement, testing labs and demo centres. The Saudi Technology and Security Comprehensive Control Company (Tahakom), which already develops Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), Artificial Intelligence (Al) and cutting-edge safety solutions, will in partnership with Alat combine their resources and capabilities to advance smart mobility and intelligent cities solutions, in alignment with Saudi Arabia Vision 2030. This partnership will involve collaboration on solution designs, product specifications and leveraging R&D and innovation functions, as well as building technology roadmaps and cultivating both client and vendor relationships.

Alat will innovate and create manufacturing capabilities across seven business units, these include semiconductors, smart devices, smart buildings, smart appliances, smart health, advanced industrials and next-gen infrastructure. The company will initially manufacture products in 34 categories in seven business units. Alat has appointed some of the world's most experienced global industry experts to lead each of the Alat business units.

