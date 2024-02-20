Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct Proudly Partners with ASTA-USA Translation Services to Expand its Language Translation Offerings

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR ), ("Issuer Direct" or the "Company"), a leading communications and compliance company, is proud to announce its partnership with ASTA-USA Translation Services , a specialized language services provider.

Issuer Direct is the parent company of ACCESSWIRE and Newswire , and because of this partnership, their customers will now have access to ASTA-USA Translation Services' offerings which include:

Translation of important written materials from any language into any other language(s).

Localization of content for each target audience's region.

Access to subject matter expert translators for clients in industries such as legal, medical, education, and others to ensure industry standards and compliance.

ASTA-USA accurately translates important written materials from one language into other language(s).

"Using a rigorous vetting process, ASTA-USA is home to an extensive network of best-in-class translators with industry-specific expertise and more than 10 years of experience. This strategic mastery allows us to serve as more than a general language service provider to our clients. Instead, we act as a key ally in driving growth, eliminating language barriers, and enhancing collaboration while keeping cultural sensitivities at the forefront," notes Alain J. Roy, Founder of ASTA-USA Translation Services. "Because our clients' success is integral to our own, we are dedicated to providing superior language services that empower businesses of all sizes-across all sectors-to elevate their results."

For more than 35 years, ASTA-USA has served leading domestic and international corporations, public service organizations, non-profits, and government entities by providing world-class, industry-specific language and document translation services.

In addition to its partnership, ASTA-USA is also a Newswire Press Release Optimizer (PRO) client. As part of the Total PRO plan, Newswire's experts work with ASTA-USA to develop newsworthy content and connect with the media to capture the visibility they need and deserve.

"We're proud to have ASTA-USA as a customer and to partner with them to provide our customers with translation services they can trust," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "A common thread that pulls our businesses together is our attention to detail and our obsession with providing our customers with superior service and quality they can count on."

###

About ASTA-USA Translation Services

ASTA-USA is a highly specialized language services provider .

Every day, corporations and governments of all sizes rely on the expertise of ASTA-USA to translate their important written materials, and to provide real-time, live, human interpreting services. Headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming, ASTA-USA's Translation Directors and Professional Translation Teams are based all over the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Asia, South America, Latin America, and Africa.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

