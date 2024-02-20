Cubic Defense: Cubic Awarded Contract From Naval Air Systems Command for KnightLink Systems

Providing Sophisticated Software Improvements and Hardware Fortifications to Enhance Overall Fleet Interoperability

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Cubic Defense has secured an Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract to maintain, upgrade and support deployment of the Full Motion Video (FMV) System, known as KnightLink, for the Naval Air Systems Command's (NAVAIR) MH-60 Sierra (MH-60S) helicopter fleet.





KnightLink Full Motion Video Operational Overview





"The KnightLink system for the MH-60S is a testament to the continued success of our low-rate production program and how the system enables mission capability at the highest level, thanks to robust hardware advancements that provide improved FMV acquisition and dissemination," said Russ Marsh, Vice President and General Manager of Secure Communications, Cubic Defense. "Our mission is to support and empower the warfighter with state-of-the-art tools to maintain vital communications."

The KnightLink software provides a wide range of capabilities and video support including operational, vendor, flight test, laboratory aid and maintenance. The KnightLink hardware includes the KnightLink Weapons Replaceable Assemblies (WRAs) and applicable cabling, as well as the procurement of additional hardware, interim sparing and Peculiar Ground Support Equipment (PGSE) to support fleet introduction.

The contract will provide several categories of deliveries, including software enhancements, hardware reinforcement and general maintenance. The sustainment of the FMV system and overall product improvement will lead to enhanced operations and fleet operability. KnightLink systems are already being developed and delivered from Cubic's Huntsville, Alabama, site.

To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security, and commercial missions. For more information, visit www.cubic.com.

