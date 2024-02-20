Eliant, Inc.: Eliant Announces a Special Two-Day Event in Honor of 40th Anniversary and 2024 Homebuyers' Choice Awards

Global Customer Experience Management Firm, Eliant, Hosts a Special Two-Day Conference in Honor of 40th Anniversary Celebration and Annual Homebuyers' Choice Awards.

ALISO VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / To commemorate its fourth decade in business, Eliant, has announced its 40th Anniversary Celebration taking place on April 11-12, at the Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, California.





HBC/40 Year Celebration

HBC/40 Year Celebration





The invitation-only conference, created exclusively for Eliant clients and sponsors, features an impressive two-day agenda. In addition to networking, meals, and evening cocktails, the 40th Anniversary Celebration boasts a notable list of speakers and panelists, including keynote speaker Chad Sanschagrin of Cannonball Moments. The event also features Eliant's annual 2024 HomeBuyers' Choice Awards, along with home tours within the award-winning planned community of Rancho Mission Viejo.

"We're honored to bring our clients and industry partners together to celebrate such a significant milestone -- not only for our organization, but for our industry as a whole," said Bob Mirman, Founder and CEO of Eliant. "This celebration will reflect on how we've changed the game in elevating customer experiences while forecasting what lies ahead."

Mr. Mirman will moderate a builder panel discussion featuring an outstanding assembly of industry leaders: Scott Laurie, President and CEO of Olson Homes; Liesel Cooper, National President of Century Communities; and Tom Mitchell, President and COO of Tri Pointe Homes. An additional panel specifically focused on tradeSTAR - one of Eliant's most noteworthy solutions - will be led by Eliant's Christy Salmon, Director of Business Development. Panelists include Dalia Diaz, Director of Customer Care of Landsea Homes - SoCal Division, and Ken Pinto, Author of "How Much Is The Milk?", Supply Chain Consultant, and Founder of Kenzai USA.

The celebration will include an unveiling of the latest Eliant technology by Eric Mitchell, Eliant's VP of Innovation. To round out the celebrations, attendees will have the opportunity to tour Rancho Mission Viejo's newest village, The Village of Rienda, including amenities like Ranch Camp and multiple neighborhoods, and enjoy lunch at one of Rienda's beautiful new clubhouses.

Among the most anticipated activities during the celebration are the annual HomeBuyers' Choice Awards, which honors builders and representatives in over 13 categories; awards are given based on direct scores from buyers spanning more than 225 builder companies. The Top 10 for each category for the 2024 HomeBuyers' Choice Awards were recently unveiled and published on the Eliant website.

Eliant extends its gratitude for the many sponsors behind its 40th Anniversary Celebration, including Koru Risk Management, HomeHubb, JWilliams Staffing, Century Communities, First American Title, Shinn Partnership Solutions, Impact Sign & Graphics, Peninsula Publishing and Kovach Marketing. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more details, visit www.eliant.com/choice-awards/sponsorships or email sponsor@eliant.com.

Registration for the event, created exclusively for Eliant clients and sponsors, is now open! Visit www.eliant.com/choice-awards for more information and to sign up. If you have questions or want to contact Eliant directly, email choiceawards@eliant.com.

Contact Information

Fernanda Luick

President

fernanda@eliant.com

(949) 753-1077

SOURCE: Eliant, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.