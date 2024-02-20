Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy Announces Update on its Portfolio

Interests Include Long-Standing Power Solutions' Business and Industry-Changing Technologies

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following overview regarding certain companies and/or investments in which the Company has an interest.

James Doris, President and CEO of Camber, commented "We continue to strengthen our platform as we execute on our diversified growth strategy to mitigate risk and provide multiple opportunities for value appreciation. We are pleased to have recently announced the achievement of important milestones in certain of our divisions and look forward to sharing more news as additional progress is made."

More Information

Simson-Maxwell:

Simson-Maxwell is a leading manufacturer and supplier of industrial engines and power generation products, and has provided primary and secondary power solutions for industrial and commercial clients for over 80 years. https://www.simson-maxwell.com/

Viking Ozone Technology:

Viking Ozone offers a cleaner, safer and more sustainable alternative for medical waste treatment, and its system is a more environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternative to incineration, chemical treatment, autoclave and heat treatments for regulated medical waste and bio-hazardous waste. https://vkin-ozone.com/

Open Conductor Detection Technology:

The technology is designed to detect a break in a power line and to immediately de-energize the line before it reaches the ground, in an effort to dramatically increase public safety and reduce the risk of causing an incendiary event. https://camberprotection.com/

Carbon-Capture & Commodity Production Technology:

Camber's subsidiary has licensed the intellectual property associated with ESG Clean Energy, LLC's power generation/carbon capture technology which is designed to capture CO2 cost-effectively and produce distilled water and CO2-based commodities, such as compressed CO2, ethanol, hydrogen, and diesel exhaust fluid. https://esgcleanenergy.com/

The Company's interests in the aforementioned entities and/or licenses are detailed in, and the above descriptions are qualified in their entirety by reference to, the Company' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available under "investors" - "SEC filings" at www.camber.energy.

About Camber Energy, Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary the company: (i) provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America; (ii) holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system; and (iii) has a majority interest in: (a) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patented, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (b) entities with the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Camber cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Camber does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that it may make, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Camber or any person acting its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

Contact Information

Investors and Media:

Tel. 281.404.4387

SOURCE: Camber Energy, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com