Clean Vision Corporation Secures $15 Million Loan Guarantee From West Virginia Economic Development Authority

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV) ("Clean Vision" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in innovative plastic recycling and clean fuel development, is pleased to announce the approval of a $15 million loan guarantee from the West Virginia Economic Development Authority. This loan guarantee will accelerate the development of the Company's first US-based Plastic Conversion Network ("PCN") facility in Quincy, Clean-Seas West Virginia ("CS-WV"). Once operational, the CS-WV facility will use pyrolysis technology to transform waste plastic, or plastic feedstock, into clean fuels to be used as precursors for new plastic products, closing the loop on plastic circularity. In addition, the Company plans to produce clean hydrogen at its CS-WV facility, with the goal of contributing to West Virginia's vision of becoming a trailblazing clean energy state.

Currently, Clean-Seas has two PCN facilities in operation, one in Agadir, Morocco and one in Hyderabad, India. Once operational, CS-WV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Vision Corporation, will become the first US-based PCN facility.

West Virginia's Governor, Jim Justice, and his administration were instrumental in championing this visionary endeavor. We believe the Governor's commitment to the future of West Virginia as a hub for clean energy played a pivotal role in securing the necessary support for the EDA's loan guarantee program, which will be instrumental in progressing with the development of CS-WV.

In expressing gratitude, Dan Bates, CEO of Clean Vision, remarked, "We are sincerely grateful to Governor Justice and the entire Economic Development Authority team for their unwavering vision and steadfast support of Clean-Seas. This significant commitment not only accelerates our project, but demonstrates West Virginia' commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable future."

The CS-WV is currently planning to commission the facility with a conversion capacity of 100 tons of plastic feedstock per day. The Company is in negotiation to sell the products produced at the Quincy facility to a major petrochemical company, supporting their efforts in plastic circularity. The project, when fully developed, is slated to convert 500 tons per day of plastic feedstock diverting the waste from incineration or landfill and generating approximately 200 jobs in West Virginia.

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that operates in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: www.cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas West Virginia, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clean Vision established for the purposes of developing and operating the Company's PCN facility in Quincy, West Virginia.

Clean-Seas, Inc. ("Clean-Seas") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clean Vision working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global plastic crisis as creating economic opportunity and social benefit across the world. Clean-Seas' goal is to offer "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing plastic feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: www.clean-seas.com

