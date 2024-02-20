GreenScreen Certification® confirms there is zero intentionally added PFAS in the Fluorine-Free Product and that it meets Clean Production Action standards

SOLBERG® 3% MIL-SPEC SFFF is the first fluorine-free foam concentrate to be added to the Department of Defense Qualified Products List and earn Green Screen Certification®

Clayton, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2024) - Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM), a leading global manufacturer of high-quality fire retardant and firefighting foam, announced today that its SOLBERG® 3% MIL-SPEC Synthetic Fluorine-Free Foam is the first fluorine-free firefighting foam concentrate on the Department of Defense Qualified Products List (QPL) to be GreenScreen Certified® by Clean Production Action (CPA). Firefighting foams that are GreenScreen Certified® meet stringent requirements established by CPA and are confirmed to be fluorine-free with no intentionally added per- or polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs).

GreenScreen for Safer Chemicals is a globally recognized chemical hazard assessment method that specifies progress toward the use of increasingly safer chemicals. The GreenScreen Certified® Standard for Firefighting Foam requires the manufacturer to provide GreenScreen with a complete list of chemical ingredients used in the foam concentrate, then scores the foam for acute aquatic toxicity through in-depth analytical testing to certify the foam does not use PFAS as well as over 2,000 other chemicals.

When SOLBERG® 3% MIL-SPEC SFFF was added to the DoD QPL in September 2023, that gave airport authorities and other government agencies that are required to use MIL-SPEC-qualified products the ability to transition from aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) to fluorine-free. Since then, Perimeter Solutions has helped hundreds of airports and U.S. military bases make the transition to fluorine-free foam.

"This is a significant milestone for Perimeter Solutions and SOLBERG® 3% MIL-SPEC SFFF," says Craig McDonnell, VP Fire Suppression Americas & Prevention & Protection Retardant at Perimeter Solutions. "After the MIL-SPEC product was added to the QPL, we talked with representatives from multiple airports who were eager to make the transition to fluorine-free foam technology, but wanted to wait until there was a product that was GreenScreen Certified®. Now that we have earned this designation, we are poised to help these airports make the switch to more environmentally responsible firefighting technology."

For more information about Perimeter Solutions and SOLBERG® 3% MIL-SPEC SFFF, visit https://www.perimeter-solutions.com/en/class-b-foam/3-mil-spec-sfff.





Perimeter Solutions' SOLBERG® 3% MIL-SPEC SFF is the first fluorine-free foam concentrate on the DoD Qualified Products List to be GreenScreen Certified®.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9535/198195_72d0e552d478cbd3_001full.jpg





The GreenScreen Certified® designation means that Clean Production Action has confirmed SOLBERG® 3% MIL-SPEC SFFF is fluorine-free with no intentionally added per- or polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9535/198195_72d0e552d478cbd3_002full.jpg

About Perimeter Solutions

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) is a premier global solutions provider, producing high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The company develops products that impact critically important issues of life - issues where there often is no room for error and the job doesn't offer second chances. At Perimeter, we characterize the solutions we develop as 'Trusted Solutions that Save' - because it underscores what we are trying to accomplish for our customers and the world at large. Perimeter Solutions produces major brands known throughout the world like PHOS-CHEK® and FIRE-TROL® retardant, foam concentrates and gel products; AUXQUIMIA® and SOLBERG® firefighting foam concentrates; and BIOGEMA® extinguishing agents and retardants. For more info on how we use our experience, responsibility, and integrity to deliver trusted solutions that help improve firefighting performance, visit: www.perimeter-solutions.com.

Media Contact

Resource Advantage

Dan Green

dgreen@resourceadvantage.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/198195

SOURCE: Perimeter Solutions