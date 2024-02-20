Recognizes Company's Dedication to Information Security, Cybersecurity, and Privacy Protection

SS8 Networks, a leader in Lawful and Location Intelligence and Monitoring Suite platforms, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, an international standard in recognition of SS8 Networks' commitment to the highest standard of information security management.

"SS8 focuses on safeguarding societies from criminal and terrorist threats, so it is important to protect our customers', partners' and employees' data," said Dr. Cemal Dikmen, Chief Technology and Security Officer at SS8 Networks. "The ISO 27001 accreditation does this, formally recognizing our ongoing commitment to the highest level of information security."

SS8 provides national security software to some of the world's most important organizations. SS8's platforms provide law enforcement and intelligence agencies with the tools to extract lawful and location data from communication providers. Additionally, SS8 platforms capture, analyze and visualize complex data sets for criminal investigations in real time.

"We are thrilled to earn this ISO certification, which exemplifies our dedication to delivering the highest quality security and service to our customers and the broader lawful and location intelligence industry," said Dr. Keith Bhatia, CEO of SS8 Networks. "It is also a tribute to the disciplined and dedicated work of our employees, who deliver excellence to our clients and partners around the world every day."

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification requires the identification and implementation of physical, technical, and procedural security controls to deter, defend, detect, and respond to security threats. The scope includes SS8 Networks Information Security Management System which supports the design, development, marketing, sale, and servicing of the SS8 product and solutions. It is intended to maintain the security, safety, and resilience of SS8's data and software against internal and external breaches and threats.

