Exnova Introduces Trailing Options -- A Game-Changing Instrument With Non-Binary Outcomes

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exnova announced the launch of Trailing Options, a paradigm-shifting instrument for options trading fans which lets traders take more control over their deals and make returns up to 100%.

About Trailing Options

The Exnova Trailing Options feature is similar to Binary Options in terms of simplicity: a trader needs to project the price movement (up or down).

However, with Binary Options, an incorrect forecast results in the loss of the entire investment. With Trailing Options , though, the performance is linked to the expiration time and not the outcome - the longer the option lives, the higher the return is, potentially up to 100%. This innovative approach provides a more flexible trading experience.

Why Trailing Options?

Flexibility with non-fixed expiry times: The game doesn't end the moment your time runs out. The option only expires when the chart touches the upper or lower line. You can only lose if the price goes in the opposite direction.

The game doesn't end the moment your time runs out. The option only expires when the chart touches the upper or lower line. You can only lose if the price goes in the opposite direction. Dynamic action: Upper and Lower level lines shift as the quote changes. When the quote hits a level, it stays put while the other moves twice the distance.

Upper and Lower level lines shift as the quote changes. When the quote hits a level, it stays put while the other moves twice the distance. Dynamic payouts and minimized losses: Depending on the option's lifespan, a trader can receive returns of up to 100%. In the event of an unfavorable outcome, only a portion of the investment is lost.

How Trailing Options Work

First, the trader picks the Win Level (Upper or Lower) - the one they believe the chart will touch first.

Now all that remains is to monitor real-time gains. Every passing second, the potential profitability increases by a certain percentage, as do the loss figures. The loss percentage will be slightly higher than the winning percentage.

Trailing Options is ideal for those who like to keep it simple while taking more control over their outcomes. The new instrument is already available on the Exnova platform to all the new and existing users.

About Exnova

Exnova is a global broker specializing in CFD trading across an array of assets, encompassing binary, digital, blitz, and trailing options, alongside stocks, Forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs. Exnova features a low entry threshold of only $10, and provides a complimentary demo account preloaded with $10,000.

Distinguished by its proprietary gamified platform, extensive asset choices, and efficient margin engine, Exnova has established a trading ecosystem catering to both seasoned and novice traders.

