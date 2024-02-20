Trip.com and China Eastern Airlines Unveil 'Beyond Shanghai: Experience China' Campaign

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com, the international one-stop travel service provider, in partnership with China Eastern Airlines, has launched the 'Beyond Shanghai: Experience China' campaign. This initiative, running until June 2024 is designed to boost inbound tourism by offering visitors from international markets such as the UK, Spain, Germany, Australia, and the US an enriching travel experience in China.

Innovative Campaign to Boost Inbound Tourism

The 'Beyond Shanghai: Experience China' campaign signifies a major stride in Trip.com's efforts to attract international tourists to China. Customers who book flights to Shanghai with China Eastern Airlines through the Trip.com App will be rewarded with a complimentary domestic flight within mainland China. This strategy not only incentivises travel to China but also encourages tourists to venture beyond the traditional hotspots, delving into the rich cultural tapestry and diverse landscapes of the country.

Campaign Highlights

Designated Travel Periods: Applicable for flights departing from 1 March 2024 to 30 June 2024.

Eligibility and Booking Process: Eligibility for a complimentary domestic flight within mainland China for travellers booking an inbound flight to Shanghai during the promotion period.

Clear and Inclusive Pricing Structure: All prices for the inbound flight to Shanghai include taxes and fuel surcharges, with dynamic fare and seat availability.

Unparalleled Flexibility for Travellers

The campaign offers great flexibility, allowing travellers to modify their domestic flight's date and destination within seven days of arrival in Shanghai, enhancing the convenience and appeal of exploring China.

Trip.com Group's Dedication to Promoting China

This campaign underscores Trip.com Group's commitment to showcasing China as a destination rich in diversity and culture. The partnership with China Eastern Airlines combines both entities' strengths to offer international visitors a compelling and flexible travel option.

Furthermore, this campaign aligns with the 'Nihao! China' initiative. Trip.com Group's recent three-year MoU with the China International Culture Association highlights its dedication to cultural exchange and promoting China's global tourism appeal.

For more details including the terms and conditions of this exclusive, limited-time offer, visit Trip.com's dedicated 'Beyond Shanghai: Experience China' landing page.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 510 airlines covering 3,400 airports in 220 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service, as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com

