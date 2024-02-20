NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New single stock derivatives (47/24)

As of Friday, February 23, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce 24-month contracts on Balder B- and Fabege shares. From that date, the new contract terms will be available for trading and clearing in the exchange and clearing system. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on Thursday, February 22, 2024. The 24-month contracts on BALDB and FABG will be introduced in addition to the existing contracts. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Name Fabege AB Fastighets AB Balder Stock Class (Cash ticker) FABG BALDB Derivatives Ticker (Shortname) FABG BALDB ISIN SE0011166974 SE0017832488 Contract Length 24 month (now 12) 24 month (now 12) Flexibles offered Yes Yes Currency SEK SEK Risk Parameter 16% 19% Minimum Block Size 50 50 Minimum Deferral Size 2000 3000 Underlying Code 935 724 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- In connection with the launch of the new Contract Terms there will be no change in the Risk Parameter, Minimum Block Size, Minimum Deferral Size, Minimum Quote Size or Market Maker Spread Table. References to Exchange Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Relevant Contract Specifications for all the new products above are in Chapter B of the Rules and Regulations for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: -- B.1 SEax Options (Options in Swedish Shares and Depositary Receipts) -- B.13 SEax Forwards (Forwards in Swedish Shares and Depositary Receipts) -- B.14 SEax Forwards (Gross Return Forwards in Swedish Shares and Depositary Receipts) -- B.19 SEax Futures (Futures in Swedish Shares and Depositary Receipts) -- B.20 SEax Futures Cash (Cash Settled Futures in Swedish Shares and Depositary Receipts) -- B.21 SEax Futures (Gross Return Futures in Swedish Shares and Depositary Receipts). Please see the Appendixes -section of Rules and Regulations for: -- Fee Lists -- Quotation List (available Contract Terms, Strike Price Intervals, On Request framework, and further details) -- Market Model including, i.a. Spread Table, Market Maker Protection Quantity, Minimum Quote Size and Order Price Limit tables. Trading hours and trading calendar are the same as for current Swedish Single Stock Derivatives. For contact details please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1197033