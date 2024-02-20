Anzeige
20.02.2024 | 15:22
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New single stock derivatives (47/24)

As of Friday, February 23, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce
24-month contracts on Balder B- and Fabege shares. 

From that date, the new contract terms will be available for trading and
clearing in the exchange and clearing system. The series will be included in
the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after
business on Thursday, February 22, 2024. The 24-month contracts on BALDB and
FABG will be introduced in addition to the existing contracts. 

-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Name          Fabege AB     Fastighets AB Balder
Stock Class (Cash ticker)    FABG        BALDB        
Derivatives Ticker (Shortname) FABG        BALDB        
ISIN              SE0011166974    SE0017832488    
Contract Length         24 month (now 12) 24 month (now 12)  
Flexibles offered        Yes        Yes         
Currency            SEK        SEK         
Risk Parameter         16%        19%         
Minimum Block Size       50         50         
Minimum Deferral Size      2000        3000        
Underlying Code         935        724         
-----------------------------------------------------------------------

In connection with the launch of the new Contract Terms there will be no change
in the Risk Parameter, Minimum Block Size, Minimum Deferral Size, Minimum Quote
Size or Market Maker Spread Table. 

References to Exchange Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets

Relevant Contract Specifications for all the new products above are in Chapter
B of the Rules and Regulations for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: 

 -- B.1 SEax Options (Options in Swedish Shares and Depositary Receipts) 

 -- B.13 SEax Forwards (Forwards in Swedish Shares and Depositary Receipts) 

 -- B.14 SEax Forwards (Gross Return Forwards in Swedish Shares and Depositary
   Receipts)

 -- B.19 SEax Futures (Futures in Swedish Shares and Depositary Receipts) 

 -- B.20 SEax Futures Cash (Cash Settled Futures in Swedish Shares and
   Depositary Receipts)

 -- B.21 SEax Futures (Gross Return Futures in Swedish Shares and Depositary
   Receipts).


Please see the Appendixes -section of Rules and Regulations for:

 -- Fee Lists

 -- Quotation List (available Contract Terms, Strike Price Intervals, On
   Request framework, and further details)

 -- Market Model including, i.a. Spread Table, Market Maker Protection
   Quantity, Minimum Quote Size and Order Price Limit tables.


Trading hours and trading calendar are the same as for current Swedish Single
Stock Derivatives. 

