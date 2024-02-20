Gilead Sciences: Gilead Named One of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC

Company Also Ranked in Top 5 of Pharmaceuticals and Biotech Industry

FOSTER CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:GILD) announced the company has been named one of America's Most JUST Companies. The ranking, presented by JUST Capital and CNBC, reflects Gilead's longstanding commitment to operate responsibly by prioritizing stakeholder engagement - including with the patients and communities the company serves, employees and shareholders - while working to create a healthier world for all people. Gilead was recognized on the top 100 list and ranked fifth in the Pharmaceuticals and Biotech industry.

"We have set ambitious goals that are helping to further embed corporate responsibility into our business and honor our commitment to create a better world for future generations," said Carmen Villar, Vice President, Public Affairs, Gilead Sciences. "We are proud to cultivate sustainable practices and an inclusive culture, while providing equitable opportunities for the communities we serve."

Gilead's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy aims to position the company as the biotech employer and partner of choice while delivering shareholder value in a sustainable, responsible manner. Examples of Gilead's commitment to ESG include:

Expanding health equity around the world through programs that promote health system sustainability, strengthen infrastructure and provide education and financial support

Increasing access to medicines in low- and lower-middle income countries, including voluntary licensing for Gilead's HIV, hepatitis C and COVID-19 treatments

Creating an inclusive workplace that is representative of the diverse communities the company serves

Continuing to evolve the company's environmental sustainability program while progressing against ambitious goals focused on carbon, water, waste and packaging

Each year, JUST Capital collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 issues identified through comprehensive, ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. For more about the JUST Capital rankings, visit: https://justcapital.com/reports/just-capital-and-cnbc-release-the-2024-rankings-of-americas-most-just-companies/

This recognition follows Gilead's recent announcement it was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the third consecutive year, as well as the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index, which highlight the most sustainable companies around the world based on a corporate sustainability assessment.

Details on Gilead's ESG commitments, goals and progress can be found in the company's Environmental Social Governance Impact Report, which is based on internationally recognized guidelines from the Global Reporting Initiative, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, the Taskforce on Climate Related Financial Disclosures and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more about Gilead's commitment to ESG at https://www.gilead.com/purpose/esg.

