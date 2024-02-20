Crown Electrokinetics Adds Sheldon Davis as Senior Business Advisor

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, today announced that it has added Sheldon Davis as Senior Business Advisor.

Sheldon Davis is a customer and value-chain-focused R&D executive who has innovated and guided the development of ground-breaking products and processes that have delivered multi-million dollar revenue and profit contributions to leading global organizations. He has led digital transformations, optimized efficiencies, and prudently allocated resources. He has spent the last 11 years at Guardian Industries as Vice President of Research, Development, and Innovation. Prior to Guardian Industries, Sheldon worked for Cabot Corporation for 12 years in various research and development roles. Sheldon is an inventor with granted US patents and holds a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering.



He is passionate about building, developing, and leading world-class teams and has built a reputation as a subject matter expert and trusted advisor to senior leadership, boards, and colleagues.



Doug Croxall, CEO and Chairman, stated, "I'm pleased to welcome Sheldon to the Crown team. His experience in the glass industry, and specifically with other smart glass technology, makes him ideally suited to play a critical part in our future. Sheldon has intimate knowledge of our technology and product strategy and joins Crown at a critical time. As we have previously stated, Crown is preparing to launch our Gen 1 Smart Window Insert. Sheldon's experience with Cabot Corporation and Guardian Industries in successfully launching products for both those companies will directly benefit Crown, our customers, and our shareholders.

Davis added, "Throughout my career, I've encountered numerous innovative technologies, but Crown's solution stands out. Their product has the potential to be the answer to the longstanding dynamic glazing challenge. I'm excited to join the amazing Crown team and build upon their recent operational momentum. I'm confident that my experience and knowledge will play a material role in the further growth and expansion of Crown Electrokinetics Film division."

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of our Smart Window Insert and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks. For more info, please visit: www.crownek.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Crown Electrokinetic Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Crown Electrokinetics Contact:

IR Email: info@crownek.com

SOURCE: Crown Electrokinetics

View the original press release on accesswire.com