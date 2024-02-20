STOCKHOLM, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release the financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, on Wednesday February 28, 2024.

The Company will host a conference call Wednesday February 28, 2024, at 10AM Eastern Time (ET)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, and Fredrik Nihlén, CFO.

To join the conference call, please use the following link: https://www.redeye.se/events/965900/liveq-neonode-3

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available on www.redeye.se.

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Chief Executive Officer

Urban Forssell

E-mail: urban.forssell@neonode.com

Phone: +46 734 10 03 59

Chief Financial Officer

Fredrik Nihlén

E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com

Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3931238/2613060.pdf Neonode to Report Fourth Quarter 2023 Results on February 28, 2024 https://news.cision.com/neonode/i/neonode-to-report-fourth-quarter-2023-results---banner,c3268939 Neonode to Report Fourth Quarter 2023 Results - Banner

