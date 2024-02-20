CeCors, Inc.: VETCOMM's New Conquer Brand No-Nicotine Pouches Seeks to Carve Out a Share of the Billion-Dollar Market

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK:CEOS) ("CeCors"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary VETCOMM (https://www.VETCOMM.us/), a leader in veterans' benefits, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: the non-nicotine pouch, introduced under the banner of our new initiative, Conquer Brands. This pioneering product marks a significant step forward in our mission to enhance veteran health by providing a viable alternative to nicotine addiction.

In a world seeking healthier alternatives, Conquer Brands emerges as a symbol of VETCOMM's commitment to innovation in support of veteran wellness. Our non-nicotine pouches are meticulously designed to offer a fulfilling experience, free from the detrimental effects associated with nicotine, highlighting our unwavering dedication to the well-being of veterans.

Recent industry data highlights the growing popularity of nicotine pouches, with companies such as Zyn emerging as significant players in this field. Notably, companies in this market space have experienced significant growth year over year since nicotine pouches became a recognized product category. Zyn's growth, evidenced by a substantial increase in sales and revenue over the past few years, reflects the shift towards conscious choices for overall well-being. The era of smoke-free, tobacco-free alternatives has arrived, with Conquer Brands leading the way.

"We are witnessing a health revolution, and our non-nicotine pouch under Conquer Brand embodies our commitment to our veterans' journey towards optimal health," says Kate Monroe, CEO at Vetcomm. "Just as Zyn has seen impressive sales growth and revenue, Conquer Brands' offers alternatives that prioritize health without compromising satisfaction. - Vetcomm, PsyKey, and now Conquer Brands - our mission to serve those who served remains steadfast and diversified. Diversifying and broadening revenue opportunities not only align with our commitment to veterans' well-being but also enhance short and long-term shareholder value."

Our Conquer Brands' non-nicotine pouch provides veterans with a healthier choice. With every pouch, we reaffirm our pledge to empower those who have served our nation with the tools to reclaim their well-being and thrive.

"For more information on Conquer Brands and its non-nicotine pouch, visit The Conquer Brands website at https://www.theconquerbrands.com/ and join us on this journey towards a brighter, healthier future."

About VETCOMM

VETCOMM's mission is to empower United States veterans by providing them with the education and resources they need to access the benefits they are entitled to, but not presently receiving. Founded by United States Marine Corps veteran Kate Monroe, VETCOMM is dedicated to advocating for veterans and ensuring they receive the support they need to thrive after serving our country.

VETCOMM believes that every veteran deserves to receive the benefits they are entitled to, and is committed to providing a comprehensive education and support platform to help them do just that. With the tools provided by VETCOMM, veterans can get rated and claim the benefits they deserve, preventing the reallocation of funds by the U.S. government to other budget line items and making sure that those who have served their country receive the support they need in order to lead fulfilling lives. For more information visit

https://www.VetComm.us/.

About Conquer Brands

Conquer Brands dedicated to revolutionizing the concept of wellness with their innovative non-nicotine pouches. Committed to creating a brighter, healthier future, Conquer Brands prioritizes the well-being of its consumers above all else. With a focus on delivering high-quality products that promote a balanced lifestyle, they strive to redefine the boundaries of wellness and provide alternatives that empower individuals to make positive choices for their health. Through their dedication to innovation and a passion for promoting wellness, Conquer Brands is leading the charge towards a world where individuals can conquer their goals and live their best lives. Explore their range of products and join them on the journey towards a healthier future. https://www.theconquerbrands.com/

For further information:

VETCOMM

Website www.vetcomm.us

Referral Program: www.vetcomm.us/referral-membership/

Publicly traded company (OTC PINK: CEOS)

Website: www.psykeyworld.com

E-mail: info@psykeyworld.com

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PsyKeyworld

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward- looking statements.

SOURCE: CeCors, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com