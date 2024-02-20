Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Unfassbare Kursgewinne werden Realität!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J3YT | ISIN: CH0025751329 | Ticker-Symbol: LTEC
Lang & Schwarz
20.02.24
16:22 Uhr
80,33 Euro
-0,92
-1,13 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,3080,3616:22
0,0000,00008:00
ACCESSWIRE
20.02.2024 | 15:50
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Celebrating Remarkable Logitech Women

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Logitech

Logitech Blog

Logitech is excited to share that two of its exceptional female leaders, Tana Dubel and Delphine Donné, have recently been honored by esteemed organizations with prestigious leadership awards. Their accomplishments embody the company's purpose to enable all people to pursue their passions through dedication and innovation.

Tana Dubel, Logitech's CISO, was awarded with the Swiss CISO Excellence Award by the Swiss Cyber institute at the Global Cyber Conference in Zurich last week, celebrating outstanding swiss-based security leaders. She is one of the few women working in cybersecurity, a sector lacking a lot of talent, something she discussed at her reception. A speech that has been well received creating great interest in the work Logitech does. It also resulted in a keynote engagement for the 2024 Global Cyber Conference. Congratulations to Tana for this award which is a great recognition for her leadership and all the great work she and her team does to create a positive, more secure future.

Delphine Donné, Personal Workspace Solutions Lead, has been named finalist of the prestigious Women in Tech Global Movement Leadership Award for Europe in recognition of her contributions towards closing the gender gap in technology and creating a positive future. Her commitment and engagement are unparalleled and a great drive for this nomination. She is one of five finalists from Europe, representing Switzerland, which gives her the chance to win the Europe award and advance to the global awards.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Logitech on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Logitech
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/logitech
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Logitech



View the original press release on accesswire.com

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.