American Clean Resources Group Inc: American Clean Resources Group Acquires SWIS Community, LLC, an Environmental Water Technology Company

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / American Clean Resources Group, Inc. (OTC:ACRG), an environmentally sustainable development platform dedicated to revolutionizing the new American Supply Chain, announced today its acquisition of a 100% interest in SWIS Community, L.L.C. ("SWIS"), a Louisville, KY-based company.

ACRG is committed to pioneering environmentally conscious operations within the American Supply Chain, aiming to deliver goods with a net-zero environmental impact. Tawana Bain, CEO of ACRG, underscored the significance of this acquisition in advancing the company's mission, stating, "This acquisition supports our leadership in promoting environmentally conscious operations and complements our existing cadre of companies dedicated to clean air, land, and water sectors."

The acquisition of SWIS, finalized in September 2023, introduces a socioeconomically inclusive education program aimed at improving the health of local waterways. SWIS offers an innovative emergency notification system utilizing a patented algorithm and device for centralized water utilities. Moreover, SWIS integrates into new and existing smart appliances, providing passive in-home notifications and empowering users to adjust settings voluntarily to reduce environmental impact.

SWIS's public communication component delivers essential information to communities, enhancing awareness, and promoting behaviors that contribute to improving water quality and reducing the impact of water contamination. Chris Lavenson, CEO of SWIS, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We have developed a modern solution for effective community engagement, targeting wastewater management and emergency notification for affected drinking water. ACRG provides us with the infrastructure to scale the business to its potential."

SWIS's critical notifications play a pivotal role in saving lives and mitigating the impact of cyberattacks on water infrastructure. The underlying technology of SWIS, based on an algorithm invented by Mr. Lavenson and Ted Smith, PHD, Director of the Center for Healthy Air, Water, and Soil in the Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute at the University of Louisville, is covered by a patent held by the University. Dr. Smith highlighted the significance of community engagement, stating, "My Center has had a longstanding history of engaging our community to build awareness of and gaining public support for behavior changes to improve public health, specifically opportunities for improving wastewater systems."

SWIS not only aims to assist municipalities in meeting EPA Wastewater Consent Decree mandates but also helps reduce fines and facilitates access to federal funds necessary for infrastructure investments required to comply with the Clean Water Act. SWIS is projected to capture a significant portion of the Municipal Wastewater Infrastructure budget, translating to substantial revenue potential. The availability of funds presents unprecedented opportunities for innovative technologies, driving a renaissance in the water industry.

SWIS offers a proactive notification system, ensuring timely alerts to residents before water usage, particularly crucial during cyberattacks. AJ Miller, COO of SWIS, emphasized the inclusive nature of their solutions, stating, "Our solutions inform EVERYONE, ensuring equal access to notifications regardless of device availability." SWIS's collaboration with the University of Louisville, local communities, and governmental entities underscores its commitment to creating local jobs and impacting the global community positively.

Forward-Looking Statement: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date.

About SWIS: SWIS is a patented solution in partnership with the University of Louisville, pioneering stormwater overflow at its source, offering a comprehensive approach to a pressing global issue affecting numerous cities in the US. SWIS provides real-time updates through an algorithm, empowering users to be informed about water usage impact and emergencies affecting safe drinking water.

About American Clean Resources Group: American Clean Resources Group, Inc. (OTC:ACRG) is at the forefront of renewable and environmental development in the United States. Committed to advancing Climate Change Reduction and strengthening the American Supply Chain, ACRG aims to lead one of the largest renewable energy projects in the U.S., leveraging existing assets and pursuing strategic acquisitions across air, water, and land domains.

For additional information, please contact:

Susan Assadi

Media Relations

347-977-7125

susan@acrgincorp.com

SOURCE: American Clean Resources Group Inc

View the original press release on accesswire.com