Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2024) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) ("Turnium" or "the Company"), an industry leader in cloud-native software-defined wide area networking solutions (SD-WAN), announces that Wafai International Company Inc. of Saudi Arabia ("WafaiCloud") have signed a multi-year term and volume commitment to partner with Turnium. The agreement between WafaiCloud and Turnium involves both companies partnering and actively accelerating cloud adoption with secure on-ramps, optimized connectivity and managed SD-WAN service delivery across the Middle East.

Yaseen Ashraf, Executive Manager at WafaiCloud said, "We are very happy with the Turnium platform. It helps us deliver enterprise-grade solutions at reasonable prices and support our customers better. With Turnium, we improve the reliability of customer connections to our cloud services and ensure that their businesses operate seamlessly while helping them migrate away from MPLS to a more flexible combination of wireline and wireless services. We look forward to working with Turnium to grow our business over the years to come."

Currently with 200 sites already in service, Wafai forecasts aggressive growth in its Turnium SD-WAN pipeline which can grow revenue more than 10 times within three years.

"The Turnium team is delighted to have partnered with WafaiCloud, and expanded our channel partnership relationship into the Middle East market." said Derek Spratt, Turnium CEO. "We are very excited to join hands with WafaiCloud to bring significant value to their customers. WafaiCloud is perfectly positioned to take advantage of rapid hosting, managing, pricing, and delivering the Turnium solution. The addition of WafaiCloud to our Global Partnership Program marks the 16th company to join/renew over the last 12 months supporting the drive to accelerate Turnium's future revenue growth."

Turnium's Ease of Use, Simplicity, Performance, and Licensing

Turnium SD-WAN was evaluated and selected based on its ability to deliver a white-label solution that integrated easily into WafaiCloud's technology and business environment. WafaiCloud and its customers benefit from instant failover, traffic prioritization, visibility to network conditions across multiple underlay connections, and a fast, fully-managed implementation for speedy deployment.

WafaiCloud chose Turnium as the most simple and cost-effective solution to:

Replace MPLS with more flexible designs;

Unify its entire WAN backbone;

Ensure reliability, uptime, and failover;

Provide high-quality voice and video sessions using internet;

Secure communications;

Speed up network deployment and simplify management and troubleshooting; and

Deliver visibility, control, and analysis across entire customer networks globally in a way that isn't possible in designs using different carriers, access technologies, and policies.

About WafaiCloud

Founded in 1999, WafaiCloud was established to support the software development community across the Middle East. Fast-forward to today, WafaiCloud still supports developers and their needs, and has expanded to support the growing teams, startups, and enterprises that WafaiCloud has helped to create.

WafaiCloud's value is based on delivering enterprise-level capabilities at a lower cost than other major providers in the Middle East, together with the visibility, high-availability, support, and pricing models that make WafaiCloud's solutions easy to adopt.

For more information, visit https://wafaicloud.com

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, disaggregated software platform that OEM channel partners host, manage, brand, and price. Turnium is also available to Resellers as a Turnium-branded managed service. Turnium SD-WAN is sold through a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.turnium.com, or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small and medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.

