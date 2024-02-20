Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
20.02.2024 | 16:10
122 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by NP3 Fastigheter AB on STO Sustainable Bonds (113/24)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by NP3
Fastigheter AB with effect from 2024-02-21. Maturity date is 2027-08-21 (note
not 2027-08-23, as is implied by the FISN code). Last day of trading is set to
2027-08-12. The instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. 


Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1197050
