Nexpoint Residential Trust, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results

DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Highlights

NXRT 1 reported net income, FFO 2 , Core FFO 2 and AFFO 2 of $44.3M, $71.4M, $73.5M and $84.4M, respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to net loss, FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO of $(9.3)M, $73.4M, $81.8M and $91.4M, respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2022.

reported net income, FFO , Core FFO and AFFO of $44.3M, $71.4M, $73.5M and $84.4M, respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to net loss, FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO of $(9.3)M, $73.4M, $81.8M and $91.4M, respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, 2022-2023 Same Store properties 3 average effective rent, total revenue and NOI 2 increased 0.1%, 7.1% and 8.2%, respectively, and occupancy increased 60 bps over the prior year period.

average effective rent, total revenue and NOI increased 0.1%, 7.1% and 8.2%, respectively, and occupancy increased 60 bps over the prior year period. During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company completed the sales of Silverbrook and Timber Creek for a combined sales price of $119.0 million.

The weighted average effective monthly rent per unit across all 38 properties held as of December 31, 2023 (the "Portfolio"), consisting of 14,133 units 4 , was $1,502, while physical occupancy was 94.7%.

, was $1,502, while physical occupancy was 94.7%. NXRT paid a fourth quarter dividend of $0.46242 per share of common stock on December 29, 2023; this cash dividend represented a $0.04242 per share, or 10.1% increase, over the prior quarter's dividend. Since inception, NXRT has increased the dividend per share by 124.5%.

During 2023, for the properties in the Portfolio, NXRT completed 2,073 full/partial upgrades and washer/dryer installation, achieving an average monthly rent premium of $190 and a 21.4% ROI 5 .

. Since inception, NXRT has completed installation of 8,534 full and partial upgrades, 4,761 kitchen and laundry appliances and 12,348 technology packages, resulting in $169, $49 and $43 average monthly rental increase per unit and 20.9%, 64.7% and 37.8% ROI, respectively.

During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company paid down $50.5 million of principal on its corporate credit facility.

(1) In this release, "we," "us," "our," the "Company," "NexPoint Residential Trust," and "NXRT" each refer to NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc., a Maryland corporation. (2) FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI are non-GAAP measures. For a discussion of why we consider these non-GAAP measures useful and reconciliations of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI to net income (loss), see the "Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" and "FFO, Core FFO and AFFO" sections of this release. (3) We define "Same Store" properties as properties that were in our Portfolio for the entirety of the periods being compared. There are 33 properties encompassing 12,378 units of apartment space in our Same Store pool for the year ended December 31, 2023 (our "2022-2023" Same Store" properties). There are 35 properties encompassing 12,940 units of apartment space in our Q4 Same Store pool for the three months ended December 31, 2023 (our "Q4 Same Store" properties). The same store unit count excludes 44 units that are currently down due to fires (Rockledge: 20 units, Bella Solara: 8 units, Six Forks Station: 8 units, Versailles II: 7 units and Bloom: 1 unit). (4) Total number of units owned as of December 31, 2023 is 14,133, however 45 units are currently down due to fires and water damage (Rockledge: 20 units, Bella Solara: 8 units, Six Forks Station: 8 units, Versailles II: 7 units, Bloom: 1 unit and Old Farm: 1 unit). (5) We define Return on Investment ("ROI") as the sum of the actual rent premium divided by the sum of the total cost.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues were $277.5 million for the full year 2023, compared to $264.0 million for the full year 2022.

Net income for the full year 2023 totaled $44.3 million, or income of $1.69 per diluted share, which included a gain on sales of real estate of $67.9 million and $95.2 million of depreciation and amortization expense. This compared to net loss of $(9.3) million, or loss of $(0.36) per diluted share, which included a gain on sales of real estate of $14.7 million and $97.6 million of depreciation and amortization expense for the full year 2022.

The change in our net income of $44.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 as compared to our net loss of $(9.3) million for the year ended December 31, 2022 primarily relates to increases in gains on sales of real estate and total revenues, partially offset by an increase in interest expense.

For the full year 2023, NOI was $167.4 million on 38 properties, compared to $157.4 million for the full year 2022 on 40 properties.

For the full year 2023, Same Store NOI increased 8.2% to $145.0 million, compared to $134.0 million for the full year 2022.

For the full year 2023, FFO totaled $71.4 million, or $2.72 per diluted share, compared to $73.4 million, or $2.81 per diluted share, for the full year 2022. For the full year 2023, Core FFO totaled $73.5 million, or $2.80 per diluted share, compared to $81.8 million, or $3.13 per diluted share, for the full year 2022. For the full year 2023, AFFO totaled $84.4 million, or $3.22 per diluted share, compared to $91.4 million, or $3.49 per diluted share, for the full year 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues were $68.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $69.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $18.4 million, or income of $0.70 per diluted share, which included $24.3 million of depreciation and amortization expense and $18.3 million of interest expense. This compared to net income of $3.8 million, or income of $0.15 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, which included $23.2 million of depreciation and amortization expense and $15.8 million of interest expense.

The change in our net income of $18.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to our net income of $3.8 primarily relates to increases in gains on sales of real estate, partially offset by an increase in interest expense.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, NOI was $42.2 million on 38 properties, compared to $41.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 on 40 properties.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Q4 Same Store NOI increased 4.5% to $39.1 million, compared to $37.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, FFO totaled $17.8 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to $12.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2023, Core FFO totaled $17.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to $19.5 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2023, AFFO totaled $20.1 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, compared to $22.0 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

About NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") are available on our website, nxrt.nexpoint.com, under the "Financials" tab.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "plan," "believe" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding NXRT's business and industry in general, pro-forma debt allocation and capital structure and related assumptions, including paydowns of property level debt in connection with dispositions and the paydown of the Company's Corporate Credit Facility (as defined below) in Q1 2024 with the net proceeds from the sale of Old Farm, forecasted submarket deliveries, 2024 full year guidance and the related components and assumptions, including acquisitions and dispositions, shares outstanding, interest expense and the related components and same store growth projections, NXRT's net asset value and the related components and assumptions, estimated value-add expenditures, estimated proceeds from dispositions, debt payments, dispositions, outstanding debt and shares outstanding, guidance for the first quarter 2024 and the related assumptions, planned value-add programs, including projected average rehab costs, rent change and return on investment, expected settlement of interest rate swaps and the effect on the debt maturity schedule, rehab budgets, and expected acquisitions and dispositions, related timing, expected sales prices, estimated investment returns and net cash proceeds. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including those described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements. The statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and except as required by law, NXRT does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

FFO, Core FFO and AFFO

The following table reconciles our calculations of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 and for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts):





For the Year Ended December 31,



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,





2023



2022



2021



2023



2022

Net income (loss)

$ 44,433



$ (9,291)



$ 23,106



$ 18,421



$ 3,802

Depreciation and amortization



95,186





97,648





86,878





24,251





23,158

Gain on sales of real estate



(67,926)





(14,684)





(46,214)





(24,836)





(14,684)

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(273)





(276)





(191)





(68)





(48)

FFO attributable to common stockholders



71,420





73,397





63,579





17,768





12,228











































FFO per share - basic

$ 2.78



$ 2.87



$ 2.53



$ 0.69



$ 0.48

FFO per share - diluted

$ 2.72



$ 2.81



$ 2.47



$ 0.68



$ 0.47











































Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



2,409





8,734





912





316





8,734

Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries)



(2,214)





1,119





(199)





(882)





456

Casualty losses (gains)



856





(2,506)





(2,595)





(124)





(2,149)

Gain on forfeited deposits



(250)





-





-





-





-

Amortization of deferred financing costs - acquisition term notes



1,321





1,083





737





330





297

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(8)





(31)





4





1





(28)

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders



73,534





81,796





62,438





17,409





19,538











































Core FFO per share - basic

$ 2.87



$ 3.19



$ 2.48



$ 0.68



$ 0.76

Core FFO per share - diluted

$ 2.80



$ 3.13



$ 2.42



$ 0.66



$ 0.75











































Amortization of deferred financing costs - long term debt



1,624





1,696





1,460





402





449

Equity-based compensation expense



9,287





7,911





6,997





2,332





2,005

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(41)





(37)





(25)





(11)





(10)

AFFO attributable to common stockholders



84,404





91,366





70,870





20,132





21,982











































AFFO per share - basic

$ 3.29



$ 3.57



$ 2.82



$ 0.78



$ 0.86

AFFO per share - diluted

$ 3.22



$ 3.49



$ 2.75



$ 0.77



$ 0.84











































Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



25,654





25,610





25,170





25,674





25,549

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1)

26,245





26,151





25,760





26,298





26,077











































Dividends declared per common share

$ 1.72242



$ 1.56



$ 1.40375



$ 0.46242



$ 0.42











































Net income (loss) Coverage - diluted (2) 0.98x



-0.23x



0.63x



1.51x



0.36x

FFO Coverage - diluted (2) 1.58x



1.80x



1.76x



1.46x



1.12x

Core FFO Coverage - diluted (2) 1.63x



2.01x



1.73x



1.43x



1.78x

AFFO Coverage - diluted (2) 1.87x



2.24x



1.96x



1.66x



2.01x



(1) The Company uses actual diluted weighted average common shares outstanding when in a dilutive position for FFO, Core FFO and AFFO. (2) Indicates coverage ratio of Net Income (Loss)/FFO/Core FFO/AFFO per common share (diluted) over dividends declared per common share during the period.

Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

Definitions

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures used within this presentation are net operating income ("NOI"), funds from operations attributable to common stockholders ("FFO"), FFO per diluted share, Core FFO, Core FFO per diluted share, adjusted FFO ("AFFO"), AFFO per diluted share and net debt.

NOI is used by investors and our management to evaluate and compare the performance of our properties to other comparable properties, to determine trends in earnings and to compute the fair value of our properties. NOI is calculated by adjusting net income (loss) to add back (1) interest expense (2) advisory and administrative fees, (3) the impact of: (a) depreciation and amortization expenses and (b) gains or losses from the sale of operating real estate assets that are included in net income computed in accordance with GAAP, (4) corporate general and administrative expenses, (5) other gains and losses that are specific to us including loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs, (6) casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) and casualty gains (losses), (7) gain on forfeited deposits, (8) equity in earnings from affiliate and (9) property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on behalf of the Company at the property for expenses such as legal, professional, centralized leasing service and franchise tax fees. We define "Same Store NOI" as NOI for our properties that are comparable between periods. We view Same Store NOI as an important measure of the operating performance of our properties because it allows us to compare operating results of properties owned for the entirety of the current and comparable periods and therefore eliminates variations caused by acquisitions or dispositions during the periods.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from real estate dispositions, plus real estate depreciation and amortization. We compute FFO in accordance with NAREIT's definition. Our presentation differs slightly in that we begin with net income (loss) before adjusting for amounts attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in the OP and we show the combined amounts attributable to such noncontrolling interests as an adjustment to arrive at FFO attributable to common stockholders.

Core FFO makes certain adjustments to FFO, which are either not likely to occur on a regular basis or are otherwise not representative of the ongoing operating performance of our Portfolio. Core FFO adjusts FFO to remove items such as losses on extinguishment of debt and modification costs (includes prepayment penalties and defeasance costs incurred on the early payment of debt, the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs and fair market value adjustments of assumed debt related to the retirement of debt, costs incurred in connection with a debt modification that are not capitalized as deferred financing costs and other costs incurred in a debt extinguishment that are expensed), casualty-related expenses/and recoveries and gains (losses), gain on forfeited deposits, the amortization of deferred financing costs incurred in connection with obtaining short-term debt financing, and the noncontrolling interests (as described above) related to these items.

AFFO makes certain adjustments to Core FFO in order to arrive at a more refined measure of the operating performance of our portfolio. There is no industry standard definition of AFFO and practice is divergent across the industry. AFFO adjusts Core FFO to remove items such as equity-based compensation expense and the amortization of deferred financing costs incurred in connection with obtaining long-term debt financing, and the noncontrolling interests related to these items.

Net debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash held for value-add upgrades and green improvements from total debt outstanding.

We believe that the use of NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt, combined with the required GAAP presentations, improves the understanding of operating results and debt levels of real estate investment trusts ("REITs") among investors and makes comparisons of operating results and debt levels among such companies more meaningful. While NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt are relevant and widely used measures of operating performance and debt levels of REITs, they do not represent cash flows from operations, net income (loss) or total debt as defined by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to those measures in evaluating our liquidity, operating performance and debt levels. NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO do not purport to be indicative of cash available to fund our future cash requirements. We present net debt because we believe it provides our investors a better understanding of our leverage ratio. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to total debt, as we may not always be able to use our available cash to repay debt. Our computation of NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt may not be comparable to NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt reported by other REITs. For a more complete discussion of NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO, see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC.

Reconciliations

NOI and Same Store NOI

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles NOI and our 2022-2023 and our Q4 Same Store NOI for the years and three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):





For the Year Ended December 31,



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Net income (loss)

$ 44,433



$ (9,291)



$ 18,421



$ 3,802

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to NOI































Advisory and administrative fees



7,645





7,547





1,863





1,932

Corporate general and administrative expenses



16,663





14,670





3,920





3,554

Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) (1)

(2,214)





1,119





(882)





456

Casualty losses (gains)



856





(2,506)





(124)





(2,149)

Gain on forfeited deposits



(250)





-





-





-

Property general and administrative expenses (2)

3,701





3,600





1,005





1,191

Depreciation and amortization



95,186





97,648





24,251





23,158

Interest expense



67,106





50,587





18,256





15,783

Equity in earnings of affiliate



(205)





-





(28)





-

Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



2,409





8,734





316





8,734

Gain on sales of real estate



(67,926)





(14,684)





(24,836)





(14,684)

NOI

$ 167,404



$ 157,424



$ 42,162



$ 41,777

Less Non-Same Store































Revenues



(41,581)





(44,017)





(6,071)





(9,298)

Operating expenses



19,327





21,101





2,974





5,073

Operating income



(151)





(488)





(5)





(160)

Same Store NOI

$ 144,999



$ 134,020



$ 39,060



$ 37,392



(1) Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property operating expenses that are casualty-related expenses/(recoveries). (2) Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional, centralized leasing service and franchise tax fees.

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles our NOI and our 2021-2023 Same Store NOI for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):





For the Year Ended December 31,





2023



2022



2021

Net income (loss)

$ 44,433



$ (9,291)



$ 23,106

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to NOI:























Advisory and administrative fees



7,645





7,547





7,631

Corporate general and administrative expenses



16,663





14,670





11,966

Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) (1)

(2,214)





1,119





(199)

Casualty losses (gains)



856





(2,506)





(2,595)

Gain on forfeited deposits



(250)





-





-

Property general and administrative expenses (2)

3,701





3,600





2,539

Depreciation and amortization



95,186





97,648





86,878

Interest expense



67,106





50,587





44,623

Equity in earnings of affiliate



(205)





-





-

Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



2,409





8,734





912

Gain on sales of real estate



(67,926)





(14,684)





(46,214)

NOI

$ 167,404



$ 157,424



$ 128,647

Less Non-Same Store























Revenues



(64,731)





(65,875)





(46,236)

Operating expenses



28,203





29,116





21,355

Operating income



(285)





(930)





(1,303)

Same Store NOI

$ 130,591



$ 119,735



$ 102,463



(1) Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property operating expenses that are casualty-related expenses/(recoveries). (2) Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional, centralized leasing service and franchise tax fees.

Reconciliation of Debt to Net Debt

(dollar amounts in thousands)

FY 2023



FY 2022



FY 2021

Total mortgage debt

$ 1,551,236



$ 1,607,028



$ 1,281,146

Credit facilities



24,000





74,500





280,000

Total Debt



1,575,236





1,681,528





1,561,146

Adjustments to arrive at net debt:























Cash and cash equivalents



(12,367)





(16,762)





(49,450)

Restricted cash held for value-add upgrades and green improvements



(2,929)





(11,894)





(11,875)

Net Debt

$ 1,559,940



$ 1,652,872



$ 1,499,821

Enterprise Value (1)

$ 2,443,940



$ 2,764,872



$ 3,637,821

Leverage Ratio



64 %



60 %



41 %

(1) Enterprise Value is calculated as Market Capitalization as of December 31, 2023 plus Net Debt.

Guidance Reconciliations of NOI, Same Store NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles our 2024 NOI guidance to our net income (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) guidance for the year ended December 31, 2024 and for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (in thousands):





For the Year Ended December 31, 2024



For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2024







Mid-Point (1)



Mid-Point (1)



Net income

$ 18,524



$ 22,434



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to NOI:

















Advisory and administrative fees



7,675





1,908



Corporate general and administrative expenses



18,135





4,128



Property general and administrative expenses (2)

4,818





1,206



Depreciation and amortization



99,126





25,767



Interest expense



57,140





14,670



Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



805





550



Equity in earnings of affiliate



(240)





(60)



Gain on sales of real estate



(49,427)





(30,243)



NOI (3) $ 156,556



$ 40,360



Less Non-Same Store

















Revenues (4)

(7,016)











Operating expenses (4)

3,194











Same Store NOI (4) $ 152,734













(1) Mid-Point estimates shown for full year and first quarter 2024 guidance. Assumptions made for full year and first quarter 2024 NOI guidance include the Same Store operating growth projections included in the "2024 Full Year Guidance Summary" section of this release and the effect of the acquisition and dispositions throughout the fiscal year. (2) Adjustment to net income to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional, centralized leasing service and franchise tax fees. (3) FY 2024 NOI Guidance considers the forecast dispositions of Old Farm, Stone Creek at Old Farm and Radbourne Lake, and considers a commensurate volume of capital recycling. (4) Year-over-year growth for the Full Year 2024 pro forma Same Store pool (35 properties).

The following table reconciles our FFO, Core FFO and AFFO guidance to our net income (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) guidance for the year ended December 31, 2024 (in thousands, except per share data):





For the Year Ended

December 31, 2024





Mid-Point

Net income

$ 18,524

Depreciation and amortization



99,126

Gain on sales of real estate



(49,427)

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(297)

FFO attributable to common stockholders



67,926

FFO per share - diluted (1)

$ 2.66











Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



805

Amortization of deferred financing costs - acquisition term notes



872

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(3)

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders



69,600

Core FFO per share - diluted (1)

$ 2.72











Amortization of deferred financing costs - long term debt



1,656

Equity-based compensation expense



10,395

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(48)

AFFO attributable to common stockholders



81,603

AFFO per share - diluted (1)

$ 3.19











Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



25,559



(1) For purposes of calculating per share data, we assume a weighted average diluted share count of approximately 25.6 million for the full year 2024.

The following table reconciles our NOI to our net income (loss) for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015 (in thousands):





For the Year Ended December 31,





2020



2019



2018



2017



2016



2015

Net income (loss)

$ 44,150



$ 99,438



$ (1,614)



$ 56,359



$ 25,888



$ (10,992)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to NOI:















































Advisory and administrative fees



7,670





7,500





7,474





7,419





6,802





5,565

Corporate general and administrative expenses



10,035





9,613





7,808





6,275





4,014





2,455

Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries)



789





(34)





(663)





(287)





151





25

Casualty losses



(5,886)





3,488





-





-





-





-

Property general and administrative expenses



2,400





1,939





1,294





1,130





879





1,109

Depreciation and amortization



82,411





69,086





47,470





48,752





35,643





40,801

Interest expense



44,753





37,385





28,572





29,576





20,167





17,817

Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



1,470





2,869





3,576





5,719





1,722





652

Gain on sales of real estate



(69,151)





(127,684)





(13,742)





(78,365)





(25,932)





-

Acquisition costs



-





-





-





-





386





2,975

NOI

$ 118,641



$ 103,600



$ 80,175



$ 76,578



$ 69,720



$ 60,407



The following table reconciles our FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to our net income (loss) for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015 (in thousands):





For the Year Ended December 31,





2020



2019



2018



2017



2016



2015

Net income (loss)

$ 44,150



$ 99,438



$ (1,614)



$ 56,359



$ 25,888



$ (10,992)

Depreciation and amortization



82,411





69,086





47,470





48,752





35,643





40,801

Gain on sales of real estate



(69,151)





(127,684)





(13,742)





(78,365)





(25,932)





-

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(172)





(122)





(96)





(1,695)





(4,583)





(4,170)

FFO attributable to common stockholders



57,238





40,718





32,018





25,051





31,016





25,639



















































FFO per share - basic

$ 2.32



$ 1.69



$ 1.51



$ 1.19



$ 1.46



$ 1.20

FFO per share - diluted

$ 2.27



$ 1.66



$ 1.48



$ 1.17



$ 1.46



$ 1.20



















































Acquisition costs



1,470





2,869





-





-





386





2,975

Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



790





(34)





3,576





5,719





1,722





652

Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries)



(5,886)





3,488





(663)





-





-





-

Change in fair value on derivative instruments - ineffective portion



510





-





-





(309)





(1,683)





-

Amortization of deferred financing costs - acquisition term notes



1,384





553





159





403





-





-

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



6





(21)





(9)





(429)





(94)





(322)

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders



55,512





47,573





35,081





30,435





31,347





28,944



















































Core FFO per share - basic

$ 2.25



$ 1.97



$ 1.66



$ 1.45



$ 1.48



$ 1.36

Core FFO per share - diluted

$ 2.20



$ 1.93



$ 1.62



$ 1.42



$ 1.47



$ 1.36



















































Amortization of deferred financing costs - long term debt



1,453





1,530





1,491





1,592





1,423





1,081

Equity-based compensation expense



5,504





5,130





4,198





3,108





825





-

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(21)





(20)





(17)





(76)





(140)





(92)

AFFO attributable to common stockholders



62,448





54,213





40,753





35,059





33,455





29,933



















































AFFO per share - basic

$ 2.53



$ 2.25



$ 1.92



$ 1.66



$ 1.58



$ 1.41

AFFO per share - diluted

$ 2.47



$ 2.20



$ 1.88



$ 1.64



$ 1.57



$ 1.41



















































Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



24,715





24,116





21,189





21,057





21,232





21,294

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



25,234





24,593





21,667





21,399





21,314





21,294



