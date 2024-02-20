Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Unfassbare Kursgewinne werden Realität!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JNM7 | ISIN: US8676524064 | Ticker-Symbol: S9P2
Tradegate
20.02.24
16:39 Uhr
3,225 Euro
-0,186
-5,44 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNPOWER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNPOWER CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3083,33317:36
3,3113,33717:36
PR Newswire
20.02.2024 | 15:05
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SunPower Corp.: Tom Werner Joins SunPower's Board of Directors as Executive Chairman

RICHMOND, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR) a leading residential solar technology and energy services provider, today announced Tom Werner as Executive Chairman of the Board, effective Feb. 19, 2024.

"As we move forward into our next era and navigate this critical moment for our industry, we are pleased to welcome Tom Werner back to SunPower," said Peter Faricy, SunPower's CEO. "Tom's unmatched experience in the solar business and his legacy institutional knowledge will be invaluable. We look forward to partnering closely with Tom to shepherd SunPower into the future."

Werner previously served as SunPower's CEO and Chairman of the Board for nearly 18 years. After stepping down as CEO, he served in board and investor roles at H2U Technologies, Inc., Mainspring Energy, Flo, Wolfspeed, VIA Sciences, and Kanin. Before joining SunPower, Werner was CEO at Silicon Light Machines, Inc., an optical solutions subsidiary of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

"I am pleased to return to SunPower and work hand in hand with the Company and the Board as we change the way our world is powered," said Werner. "Building on the momentum from the additional capital, we look forward to turning our attention to strengthening SunPower's core business. Together, we will combine our knowledge and expertise to serve SunPower's shareholders, partners and customers."

Faricy will continue to serve on SunPower's board as a Director.

About SunPower

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a leading residential solar, storage and energy services provider in North America. SunPower offers solar + storage solutions that give customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com.

SOURCE SunPower Corp.

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.