20.02.2024 | 16:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Svensk FastighetsFinansiering AB on STO Sustainable Bonds (114/24)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Svensk
FastighetsFinansiering AB with effect from 2024-02-21. Maturity date is
2026-02-21 (note not2026-02-23, as is implied by the FISN code). Last day of
trading is set to 2026-02-12. The instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable
Bonds. 


Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1197053
