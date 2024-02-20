Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Svensk FastighetsFinansiering AB on STO Sustainable Bonds (114/24)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Svensk FastighetsFinansiering AB with effect from 2024-02-21. Maturity date is 2026-02-21 (note not2026-02-23, as is implied by the FISN code). Last day of trading is set to 2026-02-12. The instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1197053