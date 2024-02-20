The Colombian authorities have allocated 4.4 GW of solar capacity at a rate of $0.0182/kWh in the nation's latest energy auction, with solar plants accounting for approximately 99% of the assigned capacity.The Colombian Ministry of Mines and Energy has allocated 4,441 MW of PV capacity in the "Reliability Charge" energy auction. The allocations represent around 99% of the assigned capacity, with the remaining 1% coming from an 18 MW gas plant, 15 MW of biomass, and 5 MW of biogas. The procurement exercise concluded with a final price of $0.0182/kWh. The selected projects will have to deliver ...

