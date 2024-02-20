Anzeige
WKN: 939208 | ISIN: US2763171046 | Ticker-Symbol: EAQ
The Eastern Company Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving commercial transportation, logistics, and other industrial markets, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 after the market close on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's results and other matters. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available.

What: The Eastern Company Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Dial-in Number: 888-506-0062 (toll free in US & Canada) or 973-528-0011 (international) *Please use conference entry code: 535543

Webcast: Participants can also join via the web at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1757/49995

About Eastern

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to niche markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

The Eastern Company
Mark Hernandez or Nicholas Vlahos
203-729-2255

SOURCE: The Eastern Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

