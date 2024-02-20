The European Hydrogen Bank's pilot auction has drawn 132 bids, exceeding the available budget, while Australia has finalized an agreement to build a hydrogen hub. The European Hydrogen Bank has attracted 132 bids from projects in 17 European countries, surpassing the available €800 million ($866.2 million) budget. The bids for 8.5 GW of planned electrolyzer capacity could yield 8.8 million metric tons of renewable hydrogen over the course of a decade, said the European Executive Agency for Climate, Infrastructure and Environment (CINEA), which is currently evaluating their admissibility and eligibility. ...

