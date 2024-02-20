Italy installed 5.23 GW of new solar in 2023, bringing its cumulative installed PV capacity to 30.28 GW by December, according to trade body Italia Solare.Italy reached 30.28 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity, spread across 1,594,974 installations, at the end of December 2023, according to new statistics from Italia Solare, the nation's solar energy association. PV systems ranging from 200 kW to 1 MW accounted for the largest portion of the capacity, at 9,324 MW, followed by installations below 12 kW in size, accounting for 6,919 MW. Systems ranging from 20 kW to 200 kW accounted for 5,821 ...

