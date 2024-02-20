Clearing: IT - Equity Derivatives - Introduction of Swedish Small Cap Index Futures

As of March 18, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and Nasdaq Clearing AB) will introduce futures contracts on a Swedish Small Cap Index. From that date, the new futures contracts will be available in the NDTS Trading and Genium INET Clearing systems, although suspended for trading. The trading start date will be shortly after March 18 and will be communicated in a separate market notice. The futures contracts are now available for member testing in EqD Test (trading) and EXT1 (clearing). Attached document contains the following information: -- Index information -- Futures contract key specifications -- Market model specifications -- Technical product information -- Information on testing -- Key information documents -- Transaction fees -- Market making -- Time plan For further information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1197096