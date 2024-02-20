Entergy Corporation: Entergy Advocates for Vulnerable Customers During LIHEAP Action Day on Capitol Hill

BY: CRISTINA DEL CANTO • SENIOR COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / This month, 20 representatives from Entergy, alongside our invaluable community partners and customers, joined advocates in Washington, D.C. to participate in LIHEAP Action Day. This national event, organized by the National Energy and Utility Affordability Coalition, serves as a platform to engage and educate policymakers about the critical importance of the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

Entergy team and stakeholders advocate for our customers and communities on Capitol Hill.

Throughout the day, our team engaged in meaningful discussions on Capitol Hill with key policymakers who represent our service areas of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Notably, our representatives had the honor of meeting with influential members of Congress, including Senator John Boozman of Arkansas, Congressman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and Congressman Randy Weber of Texas. In total, Entergy visited 24 congressional offices, conveying the profound impact that LIHEAP funds have on our vulnerable customers and communities.

"LIHEAP funding is a lifeline and beacon of hope for our vulnerable customers and communities," said Patty Riddlebarger, Entergy vice president of corporate social responsibility. "It empowers individuals and families to stay warm, safe and connected, even in the harshest circumstances. Without adequate funding, families face the impossible choice between keeping their power on and putting food on the table. Now, more than ever, securing LIHEAP funding is critical to helping our neighbors in need during times of changing climate and economic uncertainties."

Adding an invaluable perspective to these discussions, Entergy's LIHEAP customers also played a vital role in these discussions. They shared their personal experiences and stories with members of Congress, highlighting the crucial role that LIHEAP plays in their lives and the lives of their families. Their voices helped shine a spotlight on the pressing need for sustained and critical funding.

With a commitment to powering life for our neighbors in need, our representatives, community partners and LIHEAP customers united to spread awareness about the importance of sustaining LIHEAP. Together, we strive to ensure that vulnerable individuals and families have access to vital energy assistance programs that can make a tangible difference in their lives.

Beyond LIHEAP Action Day, Entergy hosts multiple outreach events throughout the year in close collaboration with our community partners. These events serve as platforms to increase awareness and provide valuable support to individuals navigating the LIHEAP application process. To learn more about LIHEAP and other energy assistance programs, visit entergy.com/billhelp.

