Sushi Ginza Onodera Announces the Launch of its Fourteenth Restaurant Location in Nagoya Japan

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Sushi Ginza Onodera, Inc. ("Sushi Onodera" or the "Company"), a food service company operating high-quality sushi, tempura, teppanyaki, and makiyaki restaurants across three regions, launched the official grand opening of Sushi Ginza Onodera Nagoya today, marking its 14th restaurant.

Located in "The Royal Park Hotel Iconic Nagoya" in Nagoya-City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, the restaurant marks the Company's 11th establishment in Japan. The restaurant will feature the Company's traditional Edomae Sushi served through the signature omakase-style model led by executive chef Akifumi Sakagami. Chef Sakagami brings over three decades of rich experience in the sushi industry, including tenure with the Company's flagship restaurant in Ginza, Tokyo since its inception in 2013.

"I am pleased to announce the launch of our 14th restaurant location in Nagoya, marking a significant milestone in our expansion in Japan beyond Tokyo and Osaka," said Sushi Onodera CEO Shinji Nagao. "Situated within The Royal Park Hotel Iconic Nagoya, this strategic location aims to leverage the opportunity to cater to guests residing at the hotel, benefiting from its proximity to a prominent metro station and bustling shopping mall, all while partaking in the Nagoya city's redevelopment plan. As we progress towards our goal of becoming a publicly listed company in the United States, this expansion lays the foundation for our future growth, with plans to open four additional restaurants in 2024. We look forward to leveraging this opening as a catalyst to propel our expansion and strengthen our brand recognition across both the United States and Japanese markets."

The restaurant is located at Chunichi Building 24F, 4-1-1 Sakae, Naka-ku, Nagoya 460-0008 and will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. JST and 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m JST.

About Sushi Ginza Onodera, Inc.

Sushi Onodera is a food service company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, operating fourteen premium sushi, tempura, teppanyaki, and makiyaki (firewood cuisine) restaurants in three regions around the world. Sushi Onodera is a wholly owned subsidiary of LEOC Co., Ltd., a Japan limited company, establishing the "Ginza Onodera" brand in 2013 and began operations in the U.S. and Tokyo. Sushi Ginza Onodera Los Angeles has been awarded a Michelin Star for four consecutive years and counting ('20 - '23). Makiyaki Ginza Onodera has been awarded a Michelin Star for four consecutive years and counting ('21 - '24). Sushi Ginza Onodera New York was awarded a Michelin Star for five years ('17, '18, '19, '21, '22). The slogan, "From Ginza to the World", embodies the Company mission of spreading refined Japanese culture throughout the world by providing every customer with high-quality dishes to create an authentic Japanese cuisine that immerses customers in a rich, traditional cultural experience. For more information, please visit https://www.sushionodera.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Sushi Ginza Onodera, Inc.'s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Sushi Ginza assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations Contact:

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

Onodera@gateway-grp.com

