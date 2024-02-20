Land Betterment Corporation: Land Betterment's Board of Director Jennifer Crandall Named a Purdue Distinguished Agriculture Alumna

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Land Betterment Corporation, a Certified B Corp and environmental solutions company fostering positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation is pleased to share that Jennifer Crandall, Land Betterment Independent Director, has been named a Purdue Distinguished Agriculture Alumna.

Jennifer Crandall graduated from Purdue in 1998 with a Bachelor of Science and is the CEO and Founder of Safe Food En Route, LLC. She has demonstrated exceptional leadership and expertise in the areas of food safety, regulatory compliance, and supplier compliance programs.

The Purdue Distinguished Agriculture Alumni Award was created in 1992 to recognize mid-career alumni of Purdue's College of Agriculture. Honorees must have a demonstrated record of outstanding accomplishments, have made significant contributions to his/her profession or society in general, and exhibit high potential for future professional growth. Selections are made by a committee comprised of the Dean of Agriculture, associate deans, assistant dean, department heads, and unit directors. Typically, ten or fewer alumni are selected to receive the award. Recipients will be recognized in a convocation on March 8, 2024, at the Purdue West Lafayette campus in Indiana.

"Congratulations Jennifer on being named a Purdue Distinguished Agriculture Alumna. Your career has been outstanding," said Kirk Taylor, Land Betterment's Co-founder and President. "As a food entrepreneur, Jennifer's experience, insights and leadership have been invaluable to Land Betterment. She is willing to provide needed governance as we scale across several business pillars and has been an excellent sounding board for unique agriculture opportunities," concluded Mr. Taylor.

About Jennifer Crandall and Safe Food En Route, LLC

Over the last 25 years, Jennifer has worked with both private and publicly held companies, balancing scientific and regulatory guidance with a clear understanding of operational and manufacturing directives that are crucial to the success of a food business. Jennifer worked in roles including 8 years in dairy and juice manufacturing and 12 years at Kroger Corporate in their Corporate Food Technology and Sourcing departments. She has worked in various roles exposing her from "farm to fork" which helped her understand the many obstacles within the supply chain. In her last assignment at Kroger, she was the business lead for developing the software solution initially intended to ensure Kroger's compliance to applicable FSMA regulations.

Jennifer also makes space for bridging education to industry by being a regular guest lecturer and alumni contact for Purdue University Food Science students; and has served on the Curriculum Advisory Committee for Cincinnati State's recently approved Culinary Arts and Applied Food Science Bachelor of Arts program. Jennifer has a bachelor's degree in food science from Purdue University and an associate degree in agriculture from Vincennes University. Throughout her career, she has achieved many other certifications to compliment her food safety centered career including HACCP, FSVP, PCQI, BRC Internal Auditor, SQF Practitioner, ServSafe and Gluten Free Certification Program (GFCP).

Safe Food En Route is a Certified Woman's Business Enterprise focused on evening the playing field in the food industry. Entrepreneurs and family-owned food business can obtain a full suite of regulatory compliance through the Safe Food En Route team of experts with a focus on Quality Assurance, Food Safety, and Supplier Verification. You get the corporate feel with the personal touch of a small business. Please visit www.safefoodenroute.com for more information or connect with the Company on LinkedIn Instagram Facebook X.

About Betterment Harvest

Betterment Harvest, a Land Betterment company, is a sustainable farming company that has up-cycled land that has been previously impacted from prior coal mining and industrial activity. We provide the highest quality of agriculture while providing job opportunities to a region that is in need of sustainable employment. Betterment Harvest is a leading controlled environment agriculture (CEA) company with a highly scalable model and the off-take agreements to support its growth plan. Operational footprint spans from Ontario Canada to Perry County Kentucky with over 65 acres of operational CEA. To learn more about Betterment Harvest visit our website - bettermentharvest.com.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

