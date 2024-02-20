Tickets on Sale Nationwide for Paul F. Tompkins' VARIETOPIA: The 21st Century Variety Show

The new show features the best in contemporary comedy, music, and other forms of live entertainment

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Acclaimed comedian Paul F. Tompkins has announced the national tour of his iconic modern variety show, VARIETOPIA. The comedian, actor, improviser, podcaster, and writer (Mr. Show with Bob & David, Best Week Ever, the Comedy Bang! Bang! Podcast & television show, and the voice of "Mr. Peanutbutter" on BoJack Horseman will be bringing his dynamic comedy & music stylings to more than 20 stages throughout 2024, promising amazing performances, sublime comedy, and lots of surprises.

VARIETOPIA, which showcases the best in contemporary comedy, music, and other forms of live entertainment, originally debuted at the Largo nightclub in 2002 under the name The Paul F. Tompkins Show, the program ended its long and only slightly intermittent run in 2014. Featuring musical director Jordan Katz and The Varietorchestra, the VARIETOPIA tour has already seen robust ticket sales in previously announced cities, adding shows in select markets. (Tour Schedule and Ticket Links below.) TOUR VIDEO HERE

Past guests of the show include:

Abstract Rude • Adam Scott • Aimee Mann • Andy Richter • Atsuko Okatsuka • Ayo Edebiri • Ben Gibbard • Bob Odenkirk • Busdriver • Busy Phillips • Carl Tart • Cole Escola • Dave Foley • David Kwong • Demi Adejuyigbe • Derek DelGaudio • Donald Glover • Drew Tarver • Ego Nwodim • Ed Helms • Eugene Cordero • Fiona Apple • Fred Armisen • Gillian Jacobs • Jack Black • James Adomian • Janet Varney • Jennifer Coolidge • John Hodgman • Jon Cryer • Jon Hamm • Jorge Garcia • Judy Greer • Kaitlin Olson • Karen Kilgariff • Katelyn Tarver • Keiko Agena • Kelly Marie Tran • Kevin McDonald • Kristen Schaal • Laraine Newman • Larry Owens • Lauren Lapkus • Lisa Beasley • Lisa Gilroy • Madison Cunningham • Maria Bamford • Mary Lynn Rajskub • Maya Rudolph • Michael Sheen • Murray Hill • Naomi Ekperigin • Natalie Morales • Natalie Walker • Nick Kroll • Nicole Byer • Nicole Parker • Open Mike Eagle • Patton Oswalt • Puddles' Pity Party • Rhett Miller • River Butcher • Robyn Hitchcock • Ron Funches • St. Lenox • Superego • Tawny Newsome • Ted Leo • Tenacious D • Thomas Lennon • Tim Meadows • Vinny Thomas • "Weird Al" Yankovic • Zach Galifianakis

ABOUT Paul F. Tompkins:

Paul F. Tompkins is widely recognized for his work in television on such programs as Mr. Show with Bob and David, Best Week Ever with Paul F. Tompkins, You're The Worst, and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

He is also known for his numerous appearances on podcasts, including his 200-plus appearances on Comedy Bang! Bang! He has also been the host of the Fusion Channel talk show No, You Shut Up!, the online Made Man interview series Speakeasy with Paul F. Tompkins, the podcasts Spontaneanation with Paul F. Tompkins, and The Pod F. Tompkast, which was ranked #1 by Rolling Stone on their list of "The 10 Best Comedy Podcasts of the Moment" in 2011. He is also a main cast member of the Superego podcast and is a regular player on the stage show and podcast Thrilling Adventure Hour. He is currently co-hosting the podcasts Threedom (with Scott Aukerman and Lauren Lapkus), The Neighborhood Listen (with Nicole Parker) and Stay F. Homekins (with his wife, Janie Haddad Tompkins).

Tompkins was the voice of "Mr. Peanutbutter," an anthropomorphic yellow labrador, on the Netflix animated series BoJack Horseman from 2014 to 2020. He has also appeared in films auch There Will Be Blood and The Informant! In 2021, he had a recurring role on the sitcom Rutherford Falls.

For more information go to https://paulftompkins.com/

Announced stops include:

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Los Angeles, CA

Lodge Room

Sunday, March 17, 2024

Los Angeles, CA

Lodge Room

Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8pm (Doors: 7pm)

Portland, OR

The Aladdin Theater

General Admission Tickets $35

Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 8pm

Seattle, WA

The Neptune Theater

Tickets from $30

Friday & Saturday, April 26 & 27, 2024 at 7:30pm & 10pm

Brooklyn NY

The Bell House,

Tickets from $35

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 8pm (Doors: 7pm)

Waldeboro, ME

The Waldo Theatre

Tickets from $35

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 8pm

Portsmouth, NH

3S Artspace

Tickets from $25

Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 6pm and 9:30pm

Boston, MA

City Winery

Tickets from $30

Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 7:30pm

Alexandria VA

The Birchmere

Tickets from $35

Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 5pm and 8:30pm

Philadelphia, PA

City Winery

Tickets from $25

Monday, May 6, 2024 at 7pm (SOLD OUT) and 10pm

Cleveland, OH

Beachland Ballroom

Tickets from $30

Sunday, May 26, 2024

Los Angeles, CA

Lodge Room

Friday, June 7, 2024 at 8pm

St. Paul, MN

The Fitzgerald Theatre

Tickets from $25

Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 7:30 (Doors 6pm)

Chicago, IL

The Riviera

Tickets from $35

Sunday, July 14, 2024

Los Angeles, CA

Lodge Room

Friday & Saturday, August 30 & 31, 2024 at 8:30pm (Doors 7:30pm)

San Francisco, CA

Great American Music Hall

Tickets from $30

Sunday, September 1, 2024

Los Angeles, CA

Lodge Room

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 8pm (Doors 7pm)

Charleston, SC

The Charleston Music Hall

Tickets from $20

Sunday, December 15, 2024

Los Angeles, CA

Lodge Room

