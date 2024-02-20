Cadence Design Systems: DEI@Cadence: Empowering Women at Cadence Cork

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) are not just words but values that are exemplified through our One Team culture at Cadence. In the DEI@Cadence blog series, you'll hear the many unique perspectives and experiences of our global employees.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / In today's rapidly evolving corporate landscape, fostering diversity and inclusion is not just a trend but a crucial component of a thriving workplace. During my more than 15 years as a technical communications engineer at Cadence, I have experienced how, as an organization, we lead the charge with our robust women-centric initiatives that make our workplaces a beacon of equality and opportunity worldwide.

After beginning my career at Cadence India in June 2008, I relocated to the company's newest development center in Cork, Ireland, amid the pandemic in June 2021. This development center is a vital component of the award-winning Cadence Ireland team that was recognized as the Best Workplace for Women in Ireland in 2022. Despite the challenges of moving to a new place with my family, we were incredibly fortunate to receive exceptional support from the Cadence Cork team and immigration consultants, making our transition to Cork a seamless and enjoyable experience.

Cadence Cork is a shining example of multiculturalism, boasting a team of 180 employees with 29 different nationalities. With such a diverse workforce, Cadence Cork has made a concentrated effort to design and implement impactful programs, both within and outside of the office, to promote equity.

Women's Leadership Development Programs

Cadence is committed to promoting the growth of talented women within the company. The Cadence Women Conference (CWC) EMEA was held in Jerusalem, Israel in November 2022, providing women leaders with tailored workshops and seminars. After the success of CWC, four CWC EMEA Voice groups were formed to strengthen the Cadence women's community, create a strong professional brand, encourage women to drive their own careers, and improve the retention and hiring of women. I was fortunate to join the team dedicated to generating innovative ideas for recruiting and retaining women. Our goal is to achieve equity and overcome challenges faced by employees at the different Cadence locations, making a meaningful impact on diversity and inclusion initiatives.

These amazing opportunities perfectly align with the mission of Women@Cadence, which strives to equip women with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in leadership roles.

Cadence Women's Ireland Network

At Cadence Ireland, we value a strong support system in the workplace. That's why we created the Cadence Women's Ireland Network (CWIN), which includes all women employees across our three sites in Cork, Dublin, and Galway. As part of the Core CWIN team, we collaborate to establish a platform for women to connect, inspire, and empower each other. Our goal is to promote unity and support among women in the workplace.

The CWIN Core team hosts Workshop2Inspire, delivering talks on mental, physical, and financial well-being to foster a professional, creative, and growth mindset. These workshops aim to boost innovation and mindfulness for all Cadence Ireland employees. They enhance your ability to think creatively, recognize opportunities, solve problems, and improve your overall well-being and resilience.

Cadence Ireland's talented women run FunFriday sessions for their peers to connect, socialize, and learn about each other's interests. I find this a great way to build lasting connections and gain insights into colleagues' hobbies and expertise.

Every Wednesday in collaboration with a local gym, CWIN's ActiveWednesdays team conducts a series of strength-building exercises to promote physical fitness and wellbeing. They have also organized several onsite programs such as Heartbeat Screening Day, Menopause and Mental Health Seminar, and Health Screening Day to promote awareness and educate people on important health issues.

Technology Scholarship Program to Unlock the Academic Potential

Cadence Ireland is offering a scholarship worth €4,700 to five women students currently pursuing a Bachelor's, Master's, or PhD in computer science, computer engineering, electrical engineering, electronic engineering, or a closely related technical field. The scholarship is aimed at supporting and encouraging women in these fields to achieve their academic goals and to contribute to the advancement of technology and innovation in Ireland.

Community Outreach Programs for Women

As the Cadence facility was being established in Cork, Ireland, new processes were formalized with a strong emphasis on building the brand in the industry. The senior leadership team here prioritizes various women-centric initiatives, such as Cadence Cork Women in STEM (CCWiSTEM), CWIN, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities on their constant radar.

Cadence is committed to supporting women in EMEA who are pursuing science and engineering degrees. To tackle the issue of underrepresentation, we partnered with St. Patrick's Girls Secondary School to sponsor an after-school program and hosted a career day at our Cork site. Witnessing the students' enthusiasm and curiosity was truly inspiring. The company's CCWiSTEM team participates in events at universities to support and inspire girls. Their efforts contribute towards a more inclusive society.

We don't just mentor and inspire the next generation, we also believe in giving back to the community. Cadence Ireland organized a fundraising drive for Good Shepherd, a community service organization that supports women, children, and families who are unhoused or at risk of being unhoused, reflecting our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

The women-centric initiatives driven in Cadence Cork are not just a testament to our commitment to gender equality but a reflection of our belief in the power of diversity. By creating an environment that empowers women, we are not only nurturing their professional growth but also strengthening our organization. As we continue to champion these initiatives, we are confident that our workplace will continue to thrive and evolve into a shining example of inclusivity and equality. I am proud to be part of a socially responsible organization that values diversity, encourages collaboration, and fosters innovation with inclusion.

