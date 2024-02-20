Celebrating Service: Covia's 2023 President's Volunteer Service Award Winners

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Covia's team members are actively involved in their communities and take great pride in the work they do to strengthen our connection to those communities. For this reason, Covia has a comprehensive Community Investment Policy overseen by the Covia Foundation. This formalized approach guides our charitable giving and volunteerism, and provides the opportunity for Covia team members to make grants to tax-exempt organizations where they volunteer a minimum of 20 hours of their personal time and talent. This year, we are proud to recognize 26 team members who have qualified for the 2023 President's Volunteer Service Award.

Beau Hellman - Wedron, Illinois CaryAnn Bruce - Huntersville, North Carolina Chad Holloway - Wedron, Illinois Chris LeBlanc - The Woodlands, Texas Darryl Patrick - Roff, Oklahoma David Morris - Cleburne, Texas Jacob McCullough - Wedron, Illinois Jay Timm - Wedron, Illinois Jeremy Kammerer - Wedron, Illinois Jesse Kerr - Tamms, Illinois Joe Dahlhausen - Chardon, Ohio Josh Lipe - Tamms, Illinois Justin Debolt - Wedron, Illinois Keith Rushing - Cleburne, Texas Melissa Bernard Wedron, Illinois Natalie King - Huntersville, North Caroline Paul Kimmy - Chardon, Ohio Rocky Rivers - Oregon, Illinois Rory O'Donnell - Independence, Ohio Scott Govednik - Wedron, Illinois Scott Tincher - Independence, Ohio Sheryl Etienne - Huntingburg, Indiana Steven Maltas - Wedron, Illinois Thomas Rhubart - Dividing Creek, New Jersey William Rhubart - Dividing Creek, New Jersey Zachery Beloit - Wedron, Illinois

Covia would like to extend our sincere congratulations to this year's recipients and thank them for making a difference in the communities in which we live and work.

For more information about Covia's Community Impact and Philanthropy, please see visit https://www.coviacorp.com/esg/positive-social-impact/.

