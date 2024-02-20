Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.02.2024

WKN: A2JNA5 | ISIN: US22305A1034 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
ACCESSWIRE
20.02.2024 | 20:50
82 Leser
Celebrating Service: Covia's 2023 President's Volunteer Service Award Winners

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Covia's team members are actively involved in their communities and take great pride in the work they do to strengthen our connection to those communities. For this reason, Covia has a comprehensive Community Investment Policy overseen by the Covia Foundation. This formalized approach guides our charitable giving and volunteerism, and provides the opportunity for Covia team members to make grants to tax-exempt organizations where they volunteer a minimum of 20 hours of their personal time and talent. This year, we are proud to recognize 26 team members who have qualified for the 2023 President's Volunteer Service Award.

Beau Hellman - Wedron, Illinois
CaryAnn Bruce - Huntersville, North Carolina
Chad Holloway - Wedron, Illinois
Chris LeBlanc - The Woodlands, Texas
Darryl Patrick - Roff, Oklahoma
David Morris - Cleburne, Texas
Jacob McCullough - Wedron, Illinois
Jay Timm - Wedron, Illinois
Jeremy Kammerer - Wedron, Illinois
Jesse Kerr - Tamms, Illinois
Joe Dahlhausen - Chardon, Ohio
Josh Lipe - Tamms, Illinois
Justin Debolt - Wedron, Illinois
Keith Rushing - Cleburne, Texas
Melissa Bernard Wedron, Illinois
Natalie King - Huntersville, North Caroline
Paul Kimmy - Chardon, Ohio
Rocky Rivers - Oregon, Illinois
Rory O'Donnell - Independence, Ohio
Scott Govednik - Wedron, Illinois
Scott Tincher - Independence, Ohio
Sheryl Etienne - Huntingburg, Indiana
Steven Maltas - Wedron, Illinois
Thomas Rhubart - Dividing Creek, New Jersey
William Rhubart - Dividing Creek, New Jersey
Zachery Beloit - Wedron, Illinois

Covia would like to extend our sincere congratulations to this year's recipients and thank them for making a difference in the communities in which we live and work.

For more information about Covia's Community Impact and Philanthropy, please see visit https://www.coviacorp.com/esg/positive-social-impact/.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Covia on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Covia
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
