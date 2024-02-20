Flomatic Valves: Flomatic Appoints Scott S. Shimer as Vice President of Sales

GLENS FALLS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Flomatic®, a leading global valve manufacturer in the water and wastewater industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott S. Shimer as its Vice President of Sales. With a stellar track record in sales leadership and business development, Mr. Shimer brings over three decades of experience in driving growth in the water industry.

Flomatic Valves. Scott Shimer - Vice President of Sales

In his role at Flomatic, Mr. Shimer will be instrumental in leading the sales team, fostering strategic partnerships, and spearheading initiatives to expand Flomatic's market presence. His proven ability to build proactive teams and implement innovative strategies aligns perfectly with Flomatic's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled customer service.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scott to the Flomatic team," said Nick Farrara, President of Flomatic. "His extensive experience and leadership qualities make him the ideal candidate to drive our sales efforts forward as we continue to innovate and grow in the water and wastewater industry."

Throughout his career, Mr. Shimer has demonstrated a strong focus on developing high-performing teams, driving sales growth, and cultivating strong customer relationships. His strategic vision and deep understanding of market dynamics have consistently led to increased market share for the organizations he has served.

"I am excited to join the talented team at Flomatic and contribute to the company's continued success," said Scott Shimer. "Flomatic has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the valve industry, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive growth and deliver value to our customers."

Shimer holds an MBA from Lehigh University and a BA in Business Administration & History from Gettysburg College. He has also completed the ITT Strategic Management Program at Ashridge Management College and received Six Sigma Blackbelt Training.

