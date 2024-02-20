Carestream Health will exhibit its expanding portfolio of innovative, industry-leading medical imaging solutions at the annual European Congress of Radiology (ECR) from 28th February to 3rd March in Vienna Building on its century-long foundation of imaging research science, the company will showcase its diagnostic imaging solutions that help improve clinical outcomes, enhance the imaging experience for users and patients, and strengthen the financial position of healthcare facilities.

"We understand that the radiology industry across the world is facing challenges such as a shortage of skilled staff and consequently radiologists are dealing with increased workload demands," said Jane Moverley, International Sales Director, Digital Radiology. "This is why Carestream solutions add significant value to the imaging process. For example, our new DRX-LC Detector helps deliver high-quality, long-length imaging with a single exposure to deliver a more user-friendly workflow, optimize productivity, and ease the physical stress on radiographers. We are also showcasing our expanding line of X-ray solutions that deliver high-quality imaging to meet our customers' needs at an affordable price."

Solutions to Help Improve Clinical Outcomes

DRX-Compass X-ray System

Exceptional image quality

Scalable and upgradeable technology

Available in floor-mount or OTC configuration

DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray System

Our original X-ray Room on Wheels offering provides superb image quality, maneuverability, and on-board storage.

Robust functionality with Carestream's most advanced image processing is available in a single platform.

Low-profile design and flexibility mean you can easily capture images wherever you need them most.

Solutions to Enhance User and Patient Experience

DRX-LC Detector

Captures long-length images with a single exposure

Saves exam time and speeds up workflow

Decreases retakes

Allows a higher level of patient comfort

ImageView Software

Provides high-image quality with AI and advanced image processing technology

Delivers a quick and sleek operator experience via a single-screen workflow

Allows users to track analytics on key parameters such as exposure rates and number of rejections

Provides dose reporting

Solutions to Strengthen Financial Position

New DRX-Rise Mobile X-ray System

Cutting-edge features in a fully-integrated, digital X-ray unit provide an affordable path to digital imaging.

Efficiency-boosting features include two touchscreen displays, a state-of-the-art lithium battery, and in-bin detector charging.

Bedside imaging minimizes disruption and helps deliver an improved patient experience.

DR Detectors

These are the right detector for every facility, workflow, and budget.

X-Factor capability lets you share detectors across your facility.

Upgrade your existing film or CR systems to full wireless DR with a retrofit system and detector.

Various cassette sizes let you choose the best fit.

Full Suite of Imaging Solutions on Display at ECR 2024

Carestream will also display additional imaging innovations at Expo X2-Booth 220 at ECR. These will include the DRX-Compass X-ray System, DRX-Rise Mobile X-ray System, and DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray System, as well as our suite of DR Detectors.

Schedule an appointment to discuss Carestream's latest innovations and other medical imaging solutions at ECR 2024.

