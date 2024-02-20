Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2024) - Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL) (OTCQB: MBCOF) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively the "Company" or "Marvel"), is pleased to announce it has begun testing MB-204 in the Oprm1 mouse model of autism in collaboration with Dr. Julie Le Merrer and Dr. Jerome Becker at the iBrain Institute, Tours, France.

"We are going to test the effect of acute dosing of MB-204 in one of the prototypic models of autism, the Oprm1 mouse, looking specifically at sociability and stereotypic behaviour in the Y-maze model after acute dosing", said Dr. Mark Williams, CSO of Marvel. "We have seen immediate effects of MB-204 after a single dose in mouse models of depression, which gives us confidence the drug could offer improvements in these autistic behaviours after a short course of therapy."

"Autism is a very underserved medical condition that affects approximately 1 in 36 children", said Mr. Rod Matheson, CEO of Marvel, "and the social impact cost of autism in the US is expected to exceed $450B by 2025. There is an approved drug Daybue® for Rett's Syndrome as of 2023, a very specific form of autism that affects about 1 in 10,000 girls. Based on the pre-clinical evidence we believe MB-204 could treat multiple forms of autism including Rett's Syndrome. Pending positive data, we intend to approach many of the autism foundations and venture philanthropy groups to support the testing MB-204 in other models of autism including Rett's Syndrome".

Marvel Biosciences Corp., and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary-based pre-clinical stage pharmaceutical development biotechnology company that utilizes a "drug redevelopment" approach to drug development. Historically, when a new class of drug is developed, it is optimized for a particular target, but typically only approved for a specific disease. Often, a new disease is identified which involves the same target, however, pending the remaining patent life, the originally approved drug may not have sufficient time left for it to be commercially viable to be developed for the new disease indication. Marvel develops new synthetic chemical derivatives of the original approved drug for the new disease indication. Patent protection is sought, as the new potential asset is developed by the Company. The Company believes the business model results in significantly less risk, cost and time to develop its assets compared to traditional biotechnology companies.

Marvel Biotechnology Inc. has currently developed several new chemical entities, using synthetic chemical derivatives of known, off-patent drugs, that inhibit the A2a adenosine receptor with application to neurological diseases (depression & anxiety, Alzheimer's, ADHD), and the non-neurological conditions of cancer and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Marvel is also exploring additional undisclosed targets to expand its asset pipeline.

J. Roderick (Rod) Matheson, Chief Executive Officer or

Dr. Mark Williams, President and Chief Science Officer

Tel: 403 770 2469

