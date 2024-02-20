Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 20 février/February 2024) - The common shares of Black Gold Exploration Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Black Gold Exploration Corp. is an oil and gas exploration company dedicated to creating shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and gas projects in Argentina with headquarters in Vancouver, B.C.

Les actions ordinaires de Black Gold Exploration Corp. ont été approuvées pour leur inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Black Gold Exploration Corp. est une société d'exploration pétrolière et gazière qui se consacre à la création de valeur pour ses actionnaires grâce à l'acquisition, à l'exploration et au développement de projets pétroliers et gaziers en Argentine, dont le siège social est à Vancouver, en Colombie-Britannique.

Issuer/Émetteur: Black Gold Exploration Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): BGX Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 5 198 543 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 3 098 543 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 0886JL 10 5 ISIN: CA 0886JL 10 5 4 Boardlot/Quotité: 100 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: le 21février/February2024 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 décembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for BGX. Please email: Listings@thecse.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)