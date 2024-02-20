CACI Employees Honored for Excellence in STEM at the 2024 Black Engineer of the Year Awards Global Competitiveness Conference

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) announced today that 21 employees were honored for their excellence in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) at the 38th annual Global Competitiveness Conference for the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) held Feb. 15-17 in Baltimore, Maryland.

"Our exceptional BEYA honorees share in CACI's mission to harness our skills and amplify what's possible for tomorrow," said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. "Every day, these employees embrace challenging and rewarding opportunities, not only within our workplace, where they serve our customers, but also beyond our office walls, actively contributing to their communities. We are inspired by their extraordinary skills, boundless potential, and unwavering dedication to shaping the path for future leaders in STEM."

The BEYA conference attracts more than 10,000 STEM professionals from diverse backgrounds and provides opportunities to recognize the most elite talent. CACI is a supporter of BEYA's mission and a corporate sponsor of the conference. As part of its diversity and inclusion efforts, CACI partners with BEYA to help expand the company's networking, recruitment, and career development opportunities.

These 21 CACI employees received the Outstanding Achievement Award for their determination to help solve customers' most complex challenges in support of national security.

CACI's 2024 BEYA Outstanding Achievement Awardees:

Jackie Baker, IT Network Engineer

Felicia Burke, Systems Engineer

Cynthia Canteen-Harbor, Senior Technical Program Manager

Colin Carter, Engineering Manager

Chamara Farmer, Senior Engineer

Tyrone Fenwick, Quality Manager

Ray Freeman, Software Engineer

Robert Funches, Senior Network Security Engineer

Marcus Getachew, Software Developer

Nikki Jackson, Performance Management Specialist

Rebecca Konnor, Team Lead, Acute Care Analyst

Lama Mansaray, Engineering Lead

Latosha Marshall, Program Manager

Andrew Noonoo, Systems Engineer

Roberto Perry, Robotics Engineer

Shermane Pressley, Information Security Specialist

Joshua Reda, Naval Architect

Devon Roberson, Senior Knowledge Manager

Coleen Robinson, Information Security Analyst

Xavier Teal, Network and Technical Lead

Vanessa Watkins, Configuration Control

The efforts of CACI's BEYA awardees align with the company's long history of supporting emerging STEM talent and local communities. CACI partners with Minority Serving Institutions to advance education and careers in STEM and engages with students to support their successful transition to the professional world.

CACI is also a corporate sponsor of many organizations that focus on promoting STEM education for underserved groups, including Women in Technology (WIT), Great Minds in STEM (GmiS), and STEM for HER.

ABOUT CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 23,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers' greatest challenges in national security and government modernization. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci.com.

CACI's 2024 Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) honorees pictured with CACI President and Chief Executive Officer John Mengucci at the 38th annual Global Competitiveness Conference.

