MetLife, Inc.: MetLife Named to Just 100 List for America's Most JUST Companies for the Fourth Consecutive Time

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) today announced that for the fourth consecutive year it's earned a spot on JUST Capital's JUST 100 list, as part of their 2024 Rankings of America's Most JUST Companies. The JUST 100 reflects companies doing the best job of creating value for all their stakeholders, including colleagues, customers, communities, and shareholders.

"We are honored to be named one of America's Most JUST Companies, which recognizes how we care for our employees and deliver for our customers, communities and shareholders," said MetLife Chief Sustainability Officer Jon Richter. "As expectations across stakeholder groups evolve, we remain committed to sustaining lives and building a more confident future."

To determine the annual ranking, JUST Capital, along with CNBC, collect and analyze corporate data to evaluate how the nation's largest corporations are performing on the business issues that matter most to Americans. For 2024, paying a fair, living wage; creating jobs in the U.S.; supporting workforce retention and training; providing benefits and work-life balance; protecting customer privacy; and minimizing pollution were among the issues the companies were scored on.

MetLife's purpose - Always with you, building a more confident future - is at the heart of how it delivers value for stakeholders. In its annual Sustainability Report, MetLife details how it contributes to a more confident future as an employer, an investor and a provider of financial solutions and expertise.

To learn more about how MetLife creates value for all its stakeholders, visit MetLife.com/Sustainability. To view the 2024 "Just 100" list, visit JustCapital.com/Rankings.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

