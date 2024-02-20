Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2024) - Odessa Capital Ltd. (TSXV: ALFA.P) (the "Corporation") announces that Mr. Martin Grimard and Mr. François Beaudry have stepped down as Directors of the Corporation. Mr. Grimard has also resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Corporation. The Corporation wishes to thank Mr. Martin Grimard and Mr. François Beaudry for their contribution to the Corporation.

In connection with the resignation of Mr. Grimard, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, Mr. Andre Verrier has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Corporation effective immediately.

For further information please see the prospectus of the Corporation, available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT THE CORPORATION

The Corporation is a capital pool company (a "CPC") that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.'s CPC policy, until the completion of its qualifying transaction, the Corporation will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of businesses or assets with a view to completing a proposed qualifying transaction.

For further information, please contact:

Michel Lassonde

Chief Executive Officer

Odessa Capital Ltd.

Telephone: (514) 795-6955

Email: milass2610@gmail.com

