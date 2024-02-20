Extrakt Process Solutions: Extrakt and Bechtel Partner to Commercialize Groundbreaking Solid-Liquid Separation Technology

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extrakt Process Solutions, LLC (Extrakt) and Bechtel Energy Technologies & Solutions, Inc. (BETS) today announced their new strategic global alliance. This new partnership marks a significant milestone in the commercialization of Extrakt's solid-liquid separation technology, known as TNS, by leveraging Bechtel's trusted experience in engineering and delivering solutions worldwide. TNS addresses the long-standing challenges of mine tailings, dewatering, and product recovery in a sustainable and effective manner.

Bechtel will identify commercial opportunities and provide engineering services to support the alliance, catering to both existing and new customers in the Energy and Mining & Metals sectors. Meanwhile, Extrakt will continue to advance the TNS technology, manage intellectual property, and offer technical services to ensure the success of the partnership.

"Bechtel's strategic alliance with Extrakt for the commercialization of TNS demonstrates our commitment to helping customers deliver on their environmental, social, and governance objectives," said Faisal Mohmand, President of BETS at Bechtel. "We are proud to bring this solid-liquid separation technology to the global market to support the energy and mining industries, address long-standing challenges, and drive sustainable practices for future generations to thrive."

"We are thrilled to team up with Bechtel in the global rollout of our technology, as they are an ideal partner to deliver this transformative solution to our customers." stated William R. Florman, CEO of Extrakt. "TNS, born out of our response to industry dynamics, is a resilient and sustainable solid-liquid separation technology that effectively addresses dewatering challenges prevalent in mining and metals recovery operations. TNS will continue to perform well in presence of clays, making it a versatile and robust solution for delivering notable increases in high-value minerals throughput, cost savings, and reduced environmental impact-a significant departure from conventional practices."

The TNS technology has undergone extensive evolution, marked by advancements in metal recovery, equipment, and water management, and has garnered more than 40 global patents. This innovation creates valuable new options for customers who previously lacked viable solutions for their energy and mining operations. By recovering minerals and materials from previously classified waste, this technology empowers customers to fulfill their sustainability commitments, reducing reliance on virgin resources and embracing an approach that both conserves natural resources and minimizes the environmental footprint linked to mining operations.

About Extrakt

Extrakt Process Solutions is a technology company that is focused on separation technologies for recovering precious mineral recovery, hydrocarbon separation as well as dewatering of mine waste and other related processes. The company has a global patent portfolio and continues to develop new processes and technologies.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

