Jasper, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2024) - Tourism Jasper is a proud participant in an upcoming episode of "The Bachelor." The episode will feature romantic dates in the mountain town of Jasper at the luxurious and historic Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge with the newest Bachelor, Joey Graziadei. This episode of "The Bachelor" will air Monday, February 26th, at 8/7c, on ABC and be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Joey Graziadei is a 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, who stole America's hearts on season 20 of "The Bachelorette" with his loyalty, thoughtfulness and compassion for others. Throughout his time on "The Bachelorette," audiences saw Joey open up about his family values and how those closest to him have influenced his desire to find lasting love. As the Bachelor, Joey is looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing, and ending his days watching the sunset, but knows he has much more love to give and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life.

ABOUT TOURISM JASPER

As the official marketing organization of Jasper and Jasper National Park, Tourism Jasper helps visitors discover this world-class Rocky Mountain destination. It is from here that the greatest personal journeys begin; where people from across the globe all year round to hike, dine, relax, ski, and yes, fall in love. The spectacular UNESCO World Heritage Site is a scenic backdrop for weddings, engagements, and romantic getaways, while the world's largest accessible Dark Sky Preserve makes for swoon-worthy stargazing.

To learn more about Tourism Jasper, visit jasper.travel.

ABOUT "THE BACHELOR"

On ABC's hit primetime reality series "The Bachelor," one lucky man is offered the chance to find true love. A single and eligible bachelor embarks on a romantic journey, getting to know a number of beautiful women, gradually narrowing the field as he continues his search for his soul mate. At the end of this romantic voyage, if he has found the one, will there be a proposal - and will she say yes?

"The Bachelor" is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Bennett Graebner, Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville and Jeff Thomas serve as executive producers.

For more information on "The Bachelor," visit dgepress.com.

