Baker Tilly's BuzzHouse Podcast: The Importance of Benchmarking and What's Next With the Inflation Reduction Act

Authored by Garrick Gibson, Donald N. Bernards

On this episode of BuzzHouse, hosts Don Bernards and Garrick Gibson sit down with Rob Hazelton, founder and chief executive officer of Dominion Due Diligence Group. The three discuss the Green and Resilient Retrofit Program (GRRP) awarding process, the importance of benchmarking, what's coming next under the IRA and more. Press play and take a listen to this informative episode!

Special guests

Rob Hazelton | Dominion Due Diligence Group

Rob Hazelton founded D3G in 1994 as an environmental consulting firm. Early on he encountered an environmental process so difficult and convoluted, that few wanted to understand it. This was HUD! Rob dove headfirst into learning HUD, housing, tax credits and leveraged finance. Rob became a self-proclaimed Housing Geek, immersing himself and the entire company into affordable housing, public housing, senior housing, homelessness prevention, housing for the disabled and most recently foster-care housing initiatives. Personal challenges and opportunities along the way, including being the parent of a special needs child, has enforced his feelings of empathy for others, which continues to translate daily in the work D3G does and the people the company serves.

