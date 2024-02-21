bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: bettermoo(d)'s Unique Moodrink Completely Sells Out in Select Ontario Stores at World's Leading Natural and Organic Foods Retailer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I5A) (WKN:A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d)"), an emerging leader and innovator in the plant-based food industry, is pleased to announce another significant achievement as Moodrink, the Company's flagship product, has now completely sold out in select Ontario (Canada) stores of the world's leading natural and organic foods retailer (the "Retailer"). This announcement comes on the heels of the Company's recent sales success (as detailed in a press release dated February 16, 2024), which celebrated sell-out and reorder accomplishments within select independent and retail chain stores across Canada.

For management, Moodrink's recent achievement with the Retailer signifies the growing consumer interest in bettermoo(d)'s plant-based alternative beverage. It represents the potential for expansion and recognition for the Company in the highly competitive billion-dollar plant-based dairy alternative market, especially following the Company's recent Canada-wide launch of Moodrink (see press release dated February 2, 2024). bettermoo(d) is actively working to restock shelves at the Retailer to ensure that its valued customers continue to have access to Moodrink.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming response from consumers at the Retailer's Ontario stores, a clear indication that our hard work and dedication to catering to the evolving tastes and preferences of consumers are yielding fruitful results. This achievement motivates us to further expand our footprint and continue our commitment to making our plant-based products accessible to a broader audience," Nima Bahrami, CEO of bettermoo(d).



Moodrink sets itself apart with its nutrient-packed profile, boasting eight grams of plant-based protein per serving and an abundance of fibre for optimal digestion. Moodrink surpasses most 2% milk in calcium content while maintaining lower sugar and sodium levels, zero cholesterol, and reduced fat content, catering perfectly to health-conscious consumers. Furthermore, its unparalleled flavour profile is carefully crafted to evoke the creamy and rich essence of traditional dairy beverages found in the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria, ensuring a distinctive and enjoyable taste experience.

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, launching Moodrink, a nutritious dairy-alternative beverage with a revolutionary flavour. Moodrink includes a blend of herbs and flowers similar to what cows ate, before the time of mass livestock production. Like rich dairy products, Moodrink contains added healthy plant fats and vitamins, so consumers don't miss out. The "Moodrink" is just the beginning of the revolution for the Vancouver based dairy-alternative company, bettermoo(d).

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) seeks to produce dairy alternative products that are good for both people and the planet - ensuring that all products are nutritious and sustainably sourced, and that also emulate the great taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Working with food scientists, the Company's goal is to conduct continuous food research and development programs with the aim of rolling out a full line of dairy alternative products, including Moogurt and Buetter, as well as many other products, that are better for YOU and better for the planet.

