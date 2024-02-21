

"Sora Unleashes Market Storm, Global Mofy Metaverse (GMM.US) Rides High on AI Wave in 2024" At the beginning of 2024, the AI world is experiencing significant transformations and a new round of competition. In the early hours of February 16th, OpenAI officially released its language model video system, Sora. Users can input text commands, and Sora can rapidly generate 60-second video content while understanding and simulating the real world, producing videos that accurately reflect user prompts. In the eyes of industry observers, Sora not only outperforms its competitors in terms of performance but can also be considered a "world simulator." In this context, the artificial intelligence industry is expected to witness a new surge in the wake of Sora's revolutionary technological innovation. This impact is reflected in the capital markets, with Sora concept stocks causing a surge in both domestic and international AI markets. What is even more noteworthy is that the investment opportunities in the AGI-related industry seem limitless, indicating explosive growth potential. Sora Leading Technological Transformation: 2024, the Year of AI Video From the release of Apple's Vision Pro head-mounted display device at the beginning of the year to various major PC manufacturers successively launching AIPC, and now with OpenAI introducing Sora, the pace of innovation in artificial intelligence is accelerating globally. OpenAI positions Sora as a video generation model for simulating the world, laying the foundation for future models to understand and simulate the real world. According to official statements, Sora can currently generate content that includes multiple characters, specific types of movements, accurate details of subjects, and complex scenes. Moreover, it can create multiple perspectives, simulate complex camera movements, making the generated videos more vivid. Furthermore, by combining the diffusion model with LLM, OpenAI has equipped Sora with the ability to understand and simulate the real world. As a result, the videos generated by Sora can depict spatial relationships and physical interactions between objects within that space. Besides text-based video generation, Sora also possesses capabilities such as image-based video, video extension, video stitching, video editing, and image generation. This marks a significant revolution in the video domain. Over the past decade, the speed at which humans generate videos has been increasing, but the breakthrough from 1 second to 4 seconds took a decade. Even online tools like Pika and Runway were limited to over ten seconds. However, Sora has directly extended this limit to 60 seconds. Compared to previous AI text-based video tools such as Pika and Runway, Sora not only has the ability to perform more complex tasks, such as video extension and video stitching but can also bring more dynamic multi-perspective videos through multiple cameras. It exhibits significant advantages in terms of video generation duration, smoothness, and logical coherence. Industry observers from ICBC Research pointed out that Sora adopts the "diffusion + Transformer" route for large-model video generation, marking a milestone in technological progress. Compared to the previously used U-Net with a diffusion model, Transformer architecture has strong scalability - an increase in parameters leads to accelerated performance improvement. It also supports training data for videos with arbitrary resolutions, aspect ratios, and durations without compromising data quality due to compression. Additionally, Sora trained an autoencoder that can compress videos in both time and space, significantly contributing to the substantial increase in video generation duration. The tremendous success of the Sora language model video represents a leap forward in AI application development. It is expected to bring about a massive wave of technological transformation that may significantly shorten the expected timeline for AGI (Artificial General Intelligence). The birth of Sora is considered a major milestone event in the process of achieving AGI. Accelerated Iteration of Video Generation, GMM's Growth Potential Highlighted From a business perspective, Sora is expected to profoundly impact various industry sectors, with the entertainment sector surpassing expectations. Since the spatial details in the videos generated by the Sora model exceed many people's expectations, there is considerable potential for applications in image creation, video creativity, and other areas. It is foreseeable that the application of multimodal models will experience explosive growth in 2024, and companies that take the lead in related fields are likely to become "new" giants. From the universality and application of Sora, AI-generated content is expected to influence many industries. This may lead to a new revolution in the content creation industry. However, from the underlying logic of video generation, Sora unifies the data representation of images and videos and expands the model scale through an extensive dataset. This results in improved model performance. Players in the industry with a vast collection of high-quality images or videos are expected to benefit first. Considering this logic, the Nasdaq-listed 3D content company Global Mofy Metaverse (GMM.US) undoubtedly has the potential to accelerate its growth amid this technological revolution. According to reports, Global Mofy Metaverse is a company that focuses on digital technology, providing customized services for the metaverse and digital entertainment industry through innovative solutions. The company has consistently focused on 3D visualization, following the technological development direction of "AI + 3D," combining virtual digital assets with real-world interactive experiences. This approach breaks traditional media boundaries, providing customers with rich visual effects and immersive experiences. Through its proprietary "MofyLab" technology platform (composed of cutting-edge 3D reconstruction technology and AI interaction technology), the company creates a wide range of 3D high-definition virtual versions of physical world objects (such as people, animals, and scenes) that can be used in various applications. Currently, Global Mofy Metaverse is one of the leading digital asset banks, consisting of over 30,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. These assets are expected to become crucial foundational assets in the fields of digital content and video generation. In recent years, Global Mofy Metaverse has been actively expanding into cross-modal domains such as Sora's image and video generation. In the company's 3D digital asset business, which involves extensive 3D modeling, rendering, and IP content asset generation, the company has been committed to presenting cutting-edge technology and visual experiences to customers. Therefore, on the AI application level, the company has been actively promoting the landing and application of 3D model + AI and visual interactive experiences in various scenarios, contributing to the acceleration of the 3D, multimodal field. With the decreasing costs of 3D content, as China drives digitization and technological progress, more scenarios will combine emerging technologies like Sora to achieve rapid implementation of metaverse applications. This will generate demand for content services, bringing incremental performance to Global Mofy Metaverse. Additionally, in the era of spatial computing, VR, MR, and other scenarios themselves also require AI 3D models to enrich and enhance the content supply of the virtual reality industry. Looking to the future, under the wave of the breakthrough in AI text-based video technology led by Sora, the multimodal field, including 3D, is expected to continue accelerating. This will improve the efficiency and accuracy of AI 3D model generation, driving the arrival of the inflection point for AI 3D engine technology. Global Mofy Metaverse is expected to maintain its leading advantage in digital assets. By connecting virtual and real-world through modeling, simulation, and other technologies. The company aims to provide the industry with data-driven, model-based solutions, positioning itself as a beneficiary of underlying technological change and a provider of essential content materials, enjoying significant potential for growth.



