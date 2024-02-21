New Jersey, United States--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2024) - Leonard Financial Solutions, a provider of retirement planning services, is proud to introduce a revolutionary retirement income planning tool. With a focus on personalized guidance and a comprehensive approach to financial security, this new tool, "Two-Bucket Strategy," is designed to empower individuals toward a secure and fulfilling retirement.



Leonard Financial Solutions Introduces Innovative Retirement Planning Tool

The primary goal of Leonard Financial Solutions' new retirement income planning tool is to help individuals effectively plan for and achieve their retirement income goals. This innovative tool achieves this by employing a unique framework centered around two distinct buckets: the Growth Bucket and the Protected Bucket.

The Growth Bucket:

The Growth Bucket within the retirement income planning tool focuses on accumulating assets and generating potential growth. These products may include:

Stocks: Providing the possibility of gradual growth over an extended period.

Mutual Funds: Diversified investment options aimed at delivering capital appreciation.

Bonds: Provides balance in most portfolios for volatility.

The Protected Bucket:

In contrast, the Protected Bucket is designed to prioritize the security and protection of the principal/premium. This bucket includes products that aim to offer stability, protection against market volatility, and a focus on preserving capital. Customers can find peace of mind with products such as:

Fixed Index Annuities

CDs (Certificates of Deposit): Providing a secure, fixed-interest investment with principal protection.

Bank Money Market Accounts and Cash

Founder Jonathan Leonard was recently interviewed on this topic on the Business Innovators Radio Network, where he discussed the importance of incorporating protected income strategies for retirees.

Clients can access Leonard Financial Solutions' cutting-edge retirement income planning tool through a team of experienced financial professionals. By engaging in comprehensive discussions and consultations, individuals can tailor a retirement income plan aligned with their needs, preferences, and risk tolerance.

Its holistic approach to retirement income planning sets Leonard Financial Solutions apart. Individuals can benefit from a balanced and customized approach to securing retirement income by integrating growth-oriented and protected assets within a comprehensive framework. Additionally, their team's commitment to personalized guidance and support ensures that customers receive tailored solutions that address their unique financial circumstances and aspirations for retirement. With a focus on education, transparency, and customer-centric service, Leonard Financial Solutions is a trusted partner in guiding individuals toward a financially secure retirement.

The new retirement income planning tool offered by Leonard Financial Solutions represents a significant advancement in empowering individuals to achieve their retirement goals. By embracing a balanced approach to growth and protection, individuals can confidently navigate retirement planning, ensuring a fulfilling and financially secure future.

About Leonard Financial Solutions:

Jonathan Leonard founded Leonard Financial Solutions in 2017 out of his strong desire to improve the lives of everyone he meets. Leonard Financial Solutions' primary focus is retirement planning for people ages 55 and over. Jonathan has worked for non-profit companies and church ministries in the past, and the company is committed to donating 10% of all their profits to 501c3 charities and organizations. Leonard Financial Solutions has clients nationwide and is licensed in all 50 states.

Contact Info:

Name: Jonathan Leonard

Email: jonathan@leonardfs.com

Organization: Leonard Financial Solutions

Website: https://www.leonardfinancialsolutions.com/

Video URL: https://youtu.be/jy-JxJ-x0sE

