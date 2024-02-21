Tron DAO

HackaTRON Season 6 Launches on Feb 20 and Up To $650,000 in Prizes



21-Feb-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEWS RELEASE BY TRON DAO Geneva, Switzerland | February 20, 2024 01:31 PM Eastern Standard Time Geneva, Switzerland, February 20, 2024 - TRON DAO , along with co-hosts HTX DAO , BitTorrent Chain , and JustLend DAO , proudly announces HackaTRON Season 6 , spanning from February 20 to June 28, 2024. This season stands out due to its collaborative spirit and support from our sponsors, each bringing unique value to the blockchain space. Track Details HackaTRON Season 6 contains five different tracks: Web3: Shape the next evolution of the internet with contributions that bridge the gap to a decentralized future. Artistry: Redefine entertainment by merging blockchain technology with gaming and NFTs, exploring new horizons for creators. DeFi: Craft the next DeFi project that makes financial services more accessible. Builder: For returning projects on TRON/BTTC that have significant updates. Integration (NEW): A new track inviting the integration of protocols, dApps, or services to enrich the TRON ecosystem. It's an open call for developers to leverage the TRON network's capabilities. Prize Pool Details Season 6 boasts a prize pool of up to $650,000*, featuring $500,000 in TRX, the TRON network's native utility token, for regular prizes and $150,000* in energy prizes. The energy component subsidizes network fees, facilitating smoother and more efficient blockchain interactions for users. The prize distribution among judge and community voting per track is as follows: Judge-Selected Qualifiers 1st Place: $25,000 in TRX* 2nd Place: $15,000 in TRX* 3rd Place: $10,000 in TRX* 4th Place: $8,000 in TRX* 5th Place: $6,000 in TRX* Community-Selected Winners 1st Place: $7,000 in TRX* 2nd Place: $6,000 in TRX* 3rd Place: $5,000 in TRX* 4th Place: $4,000 in TRX* 5th Place: $3,000 in TRX* *All prizes are issued in TRX or TRON network Energy, not USD, restrictions applied. Sponsors Spotlight Diamond Ankr is a Web3 decentralized infrastructure provider that helps developers and others interact with multiple blockchains. It allows users to create DApps seamlessly with customized solutions. ChainGPT offers AI-powered tools for the Web3 and blockchain sectors, enhancing accessibility and efficiency in the digital space. ChainGPT offers tools for automating smart contract development and enhancing blockchain analytics. AI-Tech Solidius runs an eco-friendly high-performance computing center, focusing on AI and blockchain services, and offers a marketplace for developers' AI software applications. This initiative supports a sustainable ecosystem, fostering innovation through collaborative development. Gold GT-Protocol is a decentralized protocol offering a suite of tools for various DeFi operations. GT-Protocol brings efficiency and transparency to the world of DeFi. Morpheus Network is a supply chain platform providing secure supply chain solutions. Morpheus Network leverages blockchain technology to improve efficiency in international trade. Key Dates to Remember Submission Period: Feb 20 - May 7 Judging & Voting: May 22 - May 29 Winners Announcement: Jun 11 Demo Week: Jun 17 - Jun 22 Projects on Mainnet: Jun 28 Join Us in Shaping the Future To learn more about HackaTRON Season 6 prizes and rules and to register, please visit HackaTRON S6 . About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of February 2024, it has over 211.47 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 7.13 billion total transactions, and over $21.62 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country. TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum For Hackathon: Media Contact Hayward Wong press.hackathon@trondao.org About HTX DAO As a multi-chain deployed decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), HTX DAO demonstrates an innovative governance approach. Unlike traditional corporate structures, it adopts a decentralized governance structure composed of a diversified group, jointly committed to the success of this organization. This unique ecosystem advocates open values and encourages all DAO participants to propose collaborations and protocol enhancements that can promote the development of HTX DAO. Media Contact media@htxdao.com About BitTorrent Chain BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) is the world's first heterogeneous cross-chain interoperability protocol, which adopts the PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mechanism and leverages sidechains for the scaling of smart contracts. It now enables interoperability with the public chains of Ethereum, TRON, and BNB Chain. Fully compatible with EVM, BitTorrent Chain facilitates the seamless transfer of assets across mainstream public chains. The governance token BTT, also known as BTTOLD on TRON Protocol was granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the Commonwealth of Dominica on October 7th 2022. Website | Telegram | Medium | Github | Docs Media Contact Teresa X press@bittorrent.com About JustLend DAO JustLend DAO is TRON's decentralized financial platform where users can earn yields through supplied assets, borrow digital assets against collateral, participate in TRX staking, and rent Energy. Committed to developing TRON-based DeFi protocols and providing all-in-one financial solutions to its users, there is now more than $8.7 Total Value Locked in the JUST Network. The JustLend DAO provides a forum for its users to participate in governance and directives, while empowering its users with decentralized authority, trustless transactions, smart-contract automation, and security with transparent accountability. Tokens in the JustLend DAO markets (TRX, BTT, JST, NFT, USDT, TUSD, USDD) are granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the Commonwealth of Dominica. JustLend DAO exists to provide stable and convenient financial lending services for all users. Engage with the JustLend DAO community via the JustLend DAO Portal , Telegram , Twitter , and the JUST Network . Media Contact Mia Wang services@justlend.org Contact Details Hayward Wong press@tron.network Company Website https://trondao.org/ TRON DAO Media Channels VISIT TWITTER VISIT YOUTUBE



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



