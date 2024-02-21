Das Instrument NS6 NO0003094104 BELSHIPS ASA NK 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.02.2024

The instrument NS6 NO0003094104 BELSHIPS ASA NK 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 22.02.2024



Das Instrument ZC0 NO0012780958 STAINL.TANKERS NK 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.02.2024

The instrument ZC0 NO0012780958 STAINL.TANKERS NK 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 22.02.2024



Das Instrument IDF US4540891037 INDIA FD INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.02.2024

The instrument IDF US4540891037 INDIA FD INC. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.02.2024

