Dow Jones News
21.02.2024 | 07:31
120 Leser
(0)

HackaTRON Season 6 Launches on Feb 20 and Up To USD650,000 in Prizes

HackaTRON Season 6 Launches on Feb 20 and Up To USD650,000 in Prizes 

Tron DAO 
HackaTRON Season 6 Launches on Feb 20 and Up To USD650,000 in Prizes 
21-Feb-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY TRON DAO 
 
Geneva, Switzerland | February 20, 2024 01:31 PM Eastern Standard Time 
 
 
Geneva, Switzerland, February 20, 2024 - TRON DAO, along with co-hosts HTX DAO, BitTorrent Chain, and JustLend DAO, 
proudly announces HackaTRON Season 6, spanning from February 20 to June 28, 2024. This season stands out due to its 
collaborative spirit and support from our sponsors, each bringing unique value to the blockchain space. 
Track Details 
HackaTRON Season 6 contains five different tracks: 
Web3: Shape the next evolution of the internet with contributions that bridge the gap to a decentralized future. 
Artistry: Redefine entertainment by merging blockchain technology with gaming and NFTs, exploring new horizons for 
creators. 
DeFi: Craft the next DeFi project that makes financial services more accessible. 
Builder: For returning projects on TRON/BTTC that have significant updates. 
Integration (NEW): A new track inviting the integration of protocols, dApps, or services to enrich the TRON ecosystem. 
It's an open call for developers to leverage the TRON network's capabilities. 
Prize Pool Details 
Season 6 boasts a prize pool of up to USD650,000*, featuring USD500,000 in TRX, the TRON network's native utility token, 
for regular prizes and USD150,000* in energy prizes. The energy component subsidizes network fees, facilitating smoother 
and more efficient blockchain interactions for users. The prize distribution among judge and community voting per track 
is as follows: 
Judge-Selected Qualifiers 
1st Place: USD25,000 in TRX* 
2nd Place: USD15,000 in TRX* 
3rd Place: USD10,000 in TRX* 
4th Place: USD8,000 in TRX* 
5th Place: USD6,000 in TRX* 
Community-Selected Winners 
1st Place: USD7,000 in TRX* 
2nd Place: USD6,000 in TRX* 
3rd Place: USD5,000 in TRX* 
4th Place: USD4,000 in TRX* 
5th Place: USD3,000 in TRX* 
*All prizes are issued in TRX or TRON network Energy, not USD, restrictions applied. 
Sponsors Spotlight 
Diamond 
 Ankr is a Web3 decentralized infrastructure provider that helps developers and others interact with multiple 
blockchains. It allows users to create DApps seamlessly with customized solutions. 
 ChainGPT offers AI-powered tools for the Web3 and blockchain sectors, enhancing accessibility and efficiency in the 
digital space. ChainGPT offers tools for automating smart contract development and enhancing blockchain analytics. 
 AI-Tech Solidius runs an eco-friendly high-performance computing center, focusing on AI and blockchain services, and 
offers a marketplace for developers' AI software applications. This initiative supports a sustainable ecosystem, 
fostering innovation through collaborative development. 
Gold 
 GT-Protocol is a decentralized protocol offering a suite of tools for various DeFi operations. GT-Protocol brings 
efficiency and transparency to the world of DeFi. 
 Morpheus Network is a supply chain platform providing secure supply chain solutions. Morpheus Network leverages 
blockchain technology to improve efficiency in international trade. 
Key Dates to Remember 
Submission Period: Feb 20 - May 7 
Judging & Voting: May 22 - May 29 
Winners Announcement: Jun 11 
Demo Week: Jun 17 - Jun 22 
Projects on Mainnet: Jun 28 
Join Us in Shaping the Future 
To learn more about HackaTRON Season 6 prizes and rules and to register, please visit HackaTRON S6. 
 
About TRON DAO 
TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain 
technology and dApps. 
Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since 
MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized 
Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent 
years. As of February 2024, it has over 211.47 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 7.13 billion 
total transactions, and over USD21.62 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. 
In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking 
USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a 
community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the 
Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to 
develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), 
a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, 
NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in 
the country. 
 TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum 
For Hackathon: 
Media Contact 
Hayward Wong 
 press.hackathon@trondao.org 
 
About HTX DAO 
As a multi-chain deployed decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), HTX DAO demonstrates an innovative governance 
approach. Unlike traditional corporate structures, it adopts a decentralized governance structure composed of a 
diversified group, jointly committed to the success of this 
organization. This unique ecosystem advocates open values and encourages all DAO participants to propose collaborations 
and protocol enhancements that can promote the development of HTX DAO. 
Media Contact 
media@htxdao.com 
 
About BitTorrent Chain 
BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) is the world's first heterogeneous cross-chain interoperability protocol, which adopts the PoS 
(Proof-of-Stake) mechanism and leverages sidechains for the scaling of smart contracts. It now enables interoperability 
with the public chains of Ethereum, TRON, and BNB Chain. Fully compatible with EVM, BitTorrent Chain facilitates the 
seamless transfer of assets across mainstream public chains. The governance token BTT, also known as BTTOLD on TRON 
Protocol was granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the Commonwealth of 
Dominica on October 7th 2022. 
 Website | Telegram | Medium | Github | Docs 
Media Contact 
Teresa X 
 press@bittorrent.com 
 
About JustLend DAO 
JustLend DAO is TRON's decentralized financial platform where users can earn yields through supplied assets, borrow 
digital assets against collateral, participate in TRX staking, and rent Energy. Committed to developing TRON-based DeFi 
protocols and providing all-in-one financial solutions to its users, there is now more than USD8.7 Total Value Locked in 
the JUST Network. 
The JustLend DAO provides a forum for its users to participate in governance and directives, while empowering its users 
with decentralized authority, trustless transactions, smart-contract automation, and security with transparent 
accountability. 
Tokens in the JustLend DAO markets (TRX, BTT, JST, NFT, USDT, TUSD, USDD) are granted statutory status as authorized 
digital currency and medium of exchange in the Commonwealth of Dominica. JustLend DAO exists to provide stable and 
convenient financial lending services for all users. 
Engage with the JustLend DAO community via the JustLend DAO Portal, Telegram, Twitter, and the JUST Network. 
Media Contact 
Mia Wang 
services@justlend.org 
 
Contact Details 
 
Hayward Wong 
 
press@tron.network 
 
Company Website 
 
https://trondao.org/ 
 
 
 
TRON DAO Media Channels 
VISIT TWITTERVISIT YOUTUBE 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1841507 21-Feb-2024

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1841507&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 21, 2024 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

